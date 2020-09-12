Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils officially confirm 3 new signings, United wonderkid leaves after failing to agree deal and more - 11th September 2020

Manchester United have added Donny van de Beek to their squad this summer, and Ed Woodward will have to do well to sign more players before the start of the Premier League season.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 11th September 2020.

Manchester United officially confirm three new signings

Manchester United have confirmed the signings of Marc Jurado from Barcelona, Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid and Isak Hansen-Aaroen from Tromso (subject to international clearance) on their official website.

Juardo and Fernandez have already arrived at Manchester and are completing their 2-week quarantine before joining with the U-18s squad.

#MUFC have confirmed the signings of Marc Jurado, Alvaro Fernandez & Isak Hansen-Aaroen for the youth team. Atletico Madrid's Alejandro Garnacho & Manchester City's Charlie McNeill set to join them down the line — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 11, 2020

Manchester United have invested heavily on their youth side recently, especially since Nicky Butt has taken over the reins of the academy.

Youth products Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have made a successful switch to the first team under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Gary Neville disappointed with Manchester United's business

New Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek in action for Ajax

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville admitted he is disappointed with the business that his former club has done in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have secured the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax but are yet to secure more senior players.

The Old Trafford legend remarked that he wanted to see the Red Devils break into the top two and win a trophy this season but is now sceptical about their chances, given the amount of business their rival clubs have completed.

Neville spoke highly of Chelsea's business in the window as they signed an astonishing 7 players in the last two months. He said:

"A trophy and breaking that top two has to be the next step. But that’s going to be difficult. Ole needs more players and support from the board to do that.

"When you look at the bench, the game-changers aren’t there, the depth is not there. They definitely need a centre-back, a midfield player, a forward and a right-winger, and potentially another defender, maybe a left-back too. I am disappointed because I wanted the players that Chelsea signed to go to United.

"Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Sergio Reguilón from Real Madrid. However, deals for the duo seem difficult at this point."

Highly-rated youngster Deji Sotona leaves Manchester United after rejecting a contract

Irish youngster Deji Sotona has left Manchester United after failing to agree to terms on a new deal at Old Trafford. The 17-year-old was offered a three-year professional contract with the club but reportedly wanted close to a five-figure salary and first-team assurances (according to the Manchester Evening News).