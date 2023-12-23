Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils patient with Sofyan Amrabat; Real Madrid haven't made Raphael Varane decision, and more - December 23, 2023

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat tp West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (December 23) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team have failed to score in four games across competitions, a first since 1992.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are willing to afford on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat time to find his feet at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Real Madrid haven't decided on a move for United centre-back Raphael Varane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 23, 2023:

Manchester United patient with Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are willing to bide their time with Sofyan Amrabat, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder became a household name during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation reach the semifinals. The Red Devils signed the player on loan on transfer deadline day this summer from Fiorentina.

However, the 27-year-old has failed to live up to expectations. Amrabat has appeared 17 times across competitions this season, starting 12. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano saaid that the Premier League giants are waiting for the Moroccan to get back to full fitness.

“It’s true from what I'm hearing that Manchester United know that Amrabat needs some time at the club. He effectively joined the club in September; it was the final hours of August. So, he didn't have any proper pre-season at Fiorentina because he was never with the squad.

"He was waiting for the Manchester United transfer. So, it was not an easy summer for Amrabat. He joined the club three months ago, so they want him to feel good," said Romano.

He continued:

“They know that Amrabat will be at his best like he was at the World Cup in 2022 when he's 100% fit. He's a physical player, more than a technical player, and that's why, for them, it's crucial to see him at the best of his physical condition. That's why they will wait for Amrabat before deciding anything.”

Amrabat has also operated as a makeshift left-back this campaign.

Real Madrid haven't made Raphael Varane decision

Raphael Varane remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Real Madrid are not planning a move for Raphael Varane, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season and is linked with a January exit. Los Blancos are expected to bolster their backline this winter, and reports in Spain have named Varane as a target.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the La Liga giants are yet to make a decision on the matter.

“I didn’t hear anything on this one at this stage, so I’ve no information about Real Madrid and Varane, guys. Real are still discussing internally about a new centre-back, but no decision has been made," wrote Romano

Varane has made 14 games across competitions this season and has seen Harry Maguire take his places in the first team.

Red Devils unlikely to sign Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon has done well at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are unlikely to complete a permanent move for Sergio Reguilon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish full-back joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur this summer and has done a decent job. Reguilon has appeared 11 times across competitions this season so far.

His efforts have sparked talk of a permanent stay at Old Trafford. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that keeping the 27-year-old permanently is likely to be complicated.

"I don't think it's going to be easy, honestly, because when you have Luke Shaw and the opportunity to have other players there, buying Reguilon on a permanent deal from Tottenham is probably complicated.

"I'm not sure about them keeping him beyond the end of his loan deal, but they are happy with what Sergio Reguilon is doing," said Romano.

He added:

"He has helped a lot in the first part of the season, but, at the same time, he is on a big salary. At the moment, it is not something that Manchester United are doing or negotiating, so let's see."

Manchester United are well stocked at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia being able options.

