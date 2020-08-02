Manchester United signed off on their league season with a big smile having finished 3rd on the Premier League table and secured Champions League qualification. However, the Red Devils are wary of the need to improve their squad depth and has been linked with several big names as the action heats up off the field.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United on 2nd August 2020.

Manchester United holds talks with Gabriel Magalhaes' agent

Gabriel Magalhaes in action against Everton

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes' agents and declared their interest in signing the 22-year-old Brazilian. RMC Sport's chief of football tweeted,

"Agents of Gabriel have met the leaders of Manchester United in England. For the moment no concrete offer in Lille but discussions. Everton and especially Naples are there too. A 4th club has entered the file. The player / agents reflect."

Manchester United are now locked in a transfer battle for the defender with Everton and Napoli being the other teams involved.

Manchester United are in talks for Benoit Badiashile

Advertisement

Benoit Badiashile battles with Felipe Luis for the ball

Centre-back is one position that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to strengthen. As per the latest reports, Manchester United have now initiated talks with AS Monaco over a potential deal for the 19-year-old centre-back.

However, Manchester United are not the only side who have registered an interest in Benoit Badiashile and they will need to fend off competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

Manchester United will not extend Smalling's loan

Chris Smalling

AS Roma remain keen on keeping Chris Smalling for the rest of the season. However, Manchester United seem to be having none of it, according to reports. The report claims that the Red Devils have turned down the opportunity to extend Smalling's loan deal past the normal deadline.

As such, Roma will not be able to keep Smalling for the rest of the season. However, they could still sign him in the next.

#mufc and AS Roma have no agreement over Chris Smalling. He will not play Europa League with Roma and will return to Manchester United after his one year loan this season #mulive [@angelomangiante] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 2, 2020

Manchester United to follow Bruno Fernandes transfer plan to sign Jadon Sancho

What a signing Bruno Fernandes has been for Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly planning to take the same approach as they did in the Bruno Fernandes deal in order to sign Jadon Sancho this transfer window.

As per reports, Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes on an initial fee of £47 million rising to £68 million with add-ons. The Red Devils have identified this as the right way to go about business due to the financial strain on clubs amid the Covid-19 crisis.