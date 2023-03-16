Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils planning €120 million Kolo Muani bid; club urged to sign more 'Casemiros', and more - March 15, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday (March 16) in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 4-1 lead in the tie from the first leg at Old Trafford a weeka go.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning a colossal offer for Randal Kolo Muani. Elsewhere, a former player has urged the club to sign more players like Casemiro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 15, 2023:

Manchester United planning €120 million Kolo Muani bid

Kolo Muan (left)i is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing a €120 million offer for Randal Kolo Muani, according to Bild via Sport Witness. Erik ten Hag is eager to rope in a new No. 9 this summer to lead the line. Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial remain the only recognised center forwards in the squad and, but neither has managed to impress.

The Red Devils have now turned their attention to Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old has registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 34 games across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. The Bundesliga side are willing to let him go for €120 million. However, Manchester United face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Red Devils urged to sign more 'Casemiros'

Casemiro (left) could be a big miss in the upcoming domestic games.

Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis has urged the club to sign more players like Casemiro. The Brazilian has been a huge hit at Old Trafford since arriving from Real Madrid last summer. He has five goals and as many assists in 37 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

However, the 31-year-old will be suspended for the next four domestic games after picking up his second straight red card of the campaign against Southampton last weekend.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, as cited by Caught Offside, Kanchelskis said that his former side lack a proper backup for Casemiro.

“In my opinion, Casemiro is a great signing, I think that’s obvious. His position on the pitch is so important, and he’s one of the best in the world. But again, the problem comes when you look past Casemiro at the rest of the options available to the manager. You need two or three Casemiros, but there’s only one in this team,” said Kanchelskis.

He added:

“It’s another problem with depth; another problem I never faced when I was a United player. We had Roy Keane, Paul Ince and Bryan Robson, and then Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt; the standard was so high; it wasn’t a problem if one of those guys was suspended for a few games, because you knew his replacement was just as good.”

Kalchelskis advised Manchester United to bolster their midfield this summer.

“I’m a little worried for United over the next few weeks, quite simply because Casemiro is so important, and there’s no one else at his level in the squad. So while I’m grateful to the guys who helped bring a player of his standard to the club, I also hope they’ll go out and get a couple more in that position in the summer,” said Kanchelskis.

He concluded:

“Man United are a big club; they need more players coming in at Casemiro’s standard, because in moments like this, where he is out for the next four games, you worry about who will be stepping in to replace him. My advice? Please buy more Casemiros!”

With Marcel Sabitzer and Christian Eriksen also missing due to injuries, Fred and Scott McTominay are likely to see more action in the coming games.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Manchester United’s Harry Kane pursuit

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United retain an interest in Harry Kane. The Red Devils are looking to sign a new No. 9 this summer and have their eyes on the Englishman.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Tottenham Hotspur are eager to keep the player at the club

“All I can say for now is that Tottenham want to extend Kane’s contract – they will offer him a new deal and insist on keeping him, making him the face of their project. Still, it’s only March, so let’s see how things develop in the coming weeks and months,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Manchester United really like the player, but they know Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, so the only way for this to proceed is for Kane to push for a move to Old Trafford and for Tottenham to decide they’re ready to enter into negotiations. At the moment, there is nothing concrete; United just appreciate the player, that’s all. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Kane has scored 270 goals in 424 appearances across competitions for Spurs.

Poll : 0 votes