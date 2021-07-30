Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to begin negotiations for Portuguese star, PSG initiate talks with Paul Pogba, and more - 29th July 2021

Manchester United welcomed Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday for their first pre-season home game of the summer. The Red Devils took the lead through a well-taken Anthony Elanga goal in the 12th minute, only for the visitors to equalize eight minutes later.

Andreas Pereira restored the home team’s lead through a brilliant volley five minutes into the second half, but Brentford equalized in the 78th minute to end the game 2-2.

Manchester United are still missing quite a few of their first-team stars, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preparations for the upcoming campaign are firmly on schedule. Having already secured the services of Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane, the Norwegian is now eager to bolster his midfield. The Red Devils could also see a few departures this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 29 July 2021.

Manchester United ready to begin negotiations for Portuguese star

Ruben Neves

Manchester United are preparing to begin negotiations for Ruben Neves, according to The Hard Tackle via Dean Jones. The Red Devils have been monitoring the Portuguese for some time and have the foundations in place to proceed with a move. The Premier League giants are yet to strike a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Neves but have permission to initiate negotiations. The Portuguese has been one of the most consistent performers in the league in recent times and is perhaps ready to take the next step in his career.

🚨🌗| Ruben Neves wants to join Manchester United this summer window. [@DeanJonesSoccer via @TFTerrace YT] #MUFC — UtdPlug 👹 (@UtdPlug) July 27, 2021

Neves has been linked with Arsenal but is intrigued by the interest from Manchester United. The Wolves man, however, will not come cheap, given his experience and abilities. The Red Devils are the favorites to land him at the moment.

PSG initiate talks with Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain have initiated talks with Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Manchester United and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Pogba has been linked with a move to PSG and the Ligue 1 giants have now taken the first step to secure his signature.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a formal bid for Paul Pogba as it looks unlikely that he will sign a new deal at #MUFC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 26, 2021

The Frenchman’s second coming with the Red Devils has been full of ups and downs. Despite his brilliance, Manchester United are wary of losing him for free once more next summer. As such, if PSG arrive with a genuine offer for Pogba, the Premier League giants could be tempted to cash in on their prized asset.

Manchester United star wants to leave Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof has asked his agent to secure a move away from Old Trafford this summer, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. With Manchester United securing the services of Raphael Varane, the Swede is expected to drop down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. AS Roma have been touted as a possible destination, and the Red Devils could let Lindelof leave for €30m.

His departure might not be too much of a worry for Manchester United, given that they already have an able backup in Eric Bailly. Axel Tuanzebe is also an option, although the Englishman could leave on loan this summer.

Edited by S Chowdhury