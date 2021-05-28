Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils prepare summer transfer shortlist, Borussia Dortmund set Jadon Sancho price and more | 27th May, 2021

Following their UEFA Europa League final defeat at the hands of Villarreal, Manchester United are gearing up for a huge summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will be keen to build on their performances this season and challenge for more trophies next campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a huge summer ahead of him as he looks to strengthen his team considerably.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Manchester United on 27th May, 2021.

Manchester United prepare 5-man summer shortlist

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham this summer

Manchester United reportedly already have plans for their summer transfer business. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen across the park with reinforcements in defense, midfield and attack.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are ready to splash the cash and are eyeing moves for five players in the transfer window. Their shortlist includes Villarreal's Pau Torres, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, West Ham's Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Completing the five transfers would cost Manchester United upwards of £300 million, but it remains to be seen how many deals they can get over the line.

Borussia Dortmund set asking price for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set their asking price for Jadon Sancho, with Manchester United being heavily linked with a move for the winger.

According to Sport BILD, Dortmund would be willing to let Sancho leave if an offer of around £82 million is made by Manchester United, a huge reduction from what their asking price was last summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the winger and wants to add Sancho to his attack.

🚨| Talks between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are at an ‘advanced stage’ for Jadon Sancho 🚨



A source has told us that an agreement for the English winger is ‘close’ following more serious talks. 🔜#MUFC #Dortmund #ManUtd #Sancho pic.twitter.com/ogJteeTXZf — The Transfer Hub (@TheTransferHubx) May 28, 2021

Manchester United consider swap deal involving David de Gea

Oblak is one of the world's best goalkeepers

Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer David de Gea in a swap deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The Spaniard's performances have massively regressed this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to moving on from the shot-stopper.

According to The Sun, Manchester United will look to include De Gea in a player-plus-cash swap for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. The Slovenian would have cost the Red Devils around £70 million, but they hope that including De Gea in the deal would significantly reduce the La Liga champions' asking price.

📝 — Some of Solskjær's closest advisors have been pushing for Oblak. The Slovenian would cost in the region of £70 million but would look at ways of brokering a move with De Gea #mufc #mujournal



[@reluctantnicko] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 28, 2021