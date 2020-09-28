Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils table £65m bid for 20-goal attacker, winger attracts attention from rivals and more - 26th September 2020

Manchester United enter the last week of the window having signed just Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Red Devils will look to strengthen areas of the squad and sell some fringe players before October 5th (deadline day).

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on September 28th

Manchester United to table £65m bid for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have prepared a £65 million-plus add ons offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Daily Mail. The report suggests that United have prepared a £25m add-on package of achievable targets on top of the £65 million.

Bundesliga giants Dortmund have insisted on a £108m fee since the beginning of the widow. Manchester United have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with Sancho for a five-year-deal.

Brighton interested in taking Daniel James on loan for the season

Brighton have joined Leeds in the pursuit of Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to Wales Online. James wasn't involved in the Premier League win against Brighton, having started the first game at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace.

Daniel James of Manchester United is challenged by Christian Ramsebner of LASK

Manchester United are unlikely to let the Welsh winger leave, especially if they fail to sign a right-winger before the end of the window. Brighton manager Graham Potter oversaw James' rise at Swansea and is interested in a reunion with the 22-year-old.

Danny Murphy feels Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can't play in the same team

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Manchester United midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba can't play in the same side. The Red Devils have completed the signing of another attack-minded midfielder in Donny van de Beek, with fans excited to see the trio working together at Old Trafford.

Murphy said:

I said initially when Fernandes came that there's going to be a problem and I still think it is a problem. Pogba and Fernandes in the same team makes them too offensive and against better opposition you'll get found out.

They're both brilliant technicians and creative footballers and their defensive mindset is reactive not proactive. They don't spot danger, they react afterwards. They see it and think 'I'd better get back' but it's not a natural thing to them.

The only time I've ever seen Pogba defend in a defensive-minded way was for France under [Didier] Deschamps when he was next to [N'Golo] Kante, and he put in a hell of a shift against Belgium. But generally, he is a creative player and he's a brilliant player.