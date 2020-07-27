Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in talks with Dean Henderson, update on Jadon Sancho bid and more: 27th July 2020

Manchester United secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League, earning themselves a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. However, the Red Devils finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool and will need significant investment to catch up to the two clubs that are above them in the table.

Speaking after the win against Leicester City, which secured their position above Chelsea on goal difference, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"The club knows what I feel we need, but that’s up to the club to go and sort that out."

Solskjaer's words highlight the need for a successful transfer window to take the club back to challenging for major silverware.

With that in mind, here is the latest from the back pages on 27th July 2020.

Manchester United in talks with Dean Henderson regarding his future

Manchester United are in talks with Dean Henderson regarding his future at Old Trafford, according to Manchester Evening News. Henderson, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sheffield United, is reportedly 'desperate' to play for his childhood club but doesn't want to compete with the duo of David de Gea and Sergio Romero for the Number 1 spot.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson for Sheffield United

The Red Devils are looking to tie him down to a longer and more improved contract as the 23-year-old has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

The England U-21 international's current £70,000-a-week contract ends in 2022, with the club having the option to extend it for an additional year.

Paul Parker warns against spending £80m on Jack Grealish

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has advised the Red Devils to not spend £80 million on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. In his column for Talk of the Devils, he says:

"Everyone keeps talking about Jack Grealish and I really don’t see it".

"I’ve not seen enough to say he will be more than a squad player. I don’t know where he would be supposed to play and I’m not sure I’ve seen him do enough. I hope I’m wrong if United do sign him, but he has to come for the right price. He’s not an £80m – you wouldn’t spend half of that on him."

It will indeed be difficult for Grealish to get into the Manchester United lineup with the Number 10 and the left-wing position occupied by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford respectively. In addition, both players have performed admirably throughout the season.

Roy Keane urges Manchester United to sell David de Gea

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has urged the club to sell Spanish Number 1 David de Gea. The former Atletico Madrid man has had a difficult 18 months at Old Trafford, and the former midfielder believes that Manchester United should sell De Gea for a more reliable option between the posts.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game against Leicester City, Keane said:

"Strikers are dropped or sold, same with midfielders, but for some reason, with goalkeepers, they think we have to stick with the goalkeeper for a bit longer than others because of something they did two or three years ago."

"The game doesn’t work like that. We’ve seen Liverpool get onto another level when they’ve improved the goalkeeper. What’s the big deal? If he’s not doing it, he’s making mistakes, then make a change. There are good goalkeepers out there."

Manchester United's opening bid for Jadon Sancho rejected

Borussia Dortmund have rejected Manchester United's opening bid of £89 million for Jadon Sancho, according to Sports Mole. The report suggests that the German giants are holding out for £109 million for the England international.

Sancho, who has scored 20 goals and assisted a further 20 in Germany this season, is one of Manchester United's primary targets. The former Manchester City man is eager to move back to the Premier League, and with the Red Devils assured of Champions League football next season, the club might just be the frontrunners in the race for the 20-year-old's signature.