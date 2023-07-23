Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils turn down Harry Maguire loan offer; Randal Kolo Muani to cost €80 million, and more - July 23, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season, securing UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. Manager Erik ten Hag is now working to upgrade his squad to contend for the premier European club competition.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have turned down a loan offer for defender Harry Maguire. Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt want €80 million for striker Randal Kolo Muani.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 23, 2023:

Manchester United turn down Harry Maguire loan offer

Harry Maguire has admirers in London.

Manchester United have turned down a loan offer from West Ham United for Harry Maguire, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford after dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has reiterated the 30-year-old’s importance to the squad, but the player remains linked with an exit from the club.

The Hammers have been eyeing Maguire in recent weeks and have now followed their interest with an offer. However, they only want to take the Englishman on a temporary deal, which doesn’t suit the Red Devils.

Romano told Give Me Sport, Romano added that the 30-year-old’s future is likely to be sorted out in the next few weeks.

“West Ham tried a loan deal, but, for Man United, it makes no sense to accept a loan deal, so it's also a kind of strategy game, I think, now. This is something that could be clarified in the next two or three weeks,” said Romano.

Maguire has been linked with Chelsea recently, following another injury to Wesley Fofana.

Randal Kolo Muani to cost €80 million

Randal Kolo Muani (right) was on fire last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt have slapped a €80 million price tag on Randal Kolo Muani, according to Football Insider.

The French forward is being eyed by Manchester United, who are eager to station a new No. 9 as the focal point of their attack. The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund, but striking a deal with Atalanta is proving to be tougher than expected.

The situation has forced Ten Hag to consider alternate avenues, and the Dutchman has turned to Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old is highly rated in the European circuit and has been on Manchester United’s radar for a while.

The Red Devils have enquired about the Frenchman but have balked at Frankfurt’s asking price. For now, they're putting all their efforts into securing a deal for Hojlund.

Red Devils’ pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat could depend on Fred exit

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat could depend on the future of Fred, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder is heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina this summer, and Ten Hag wants him at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Fred is also surplus to requirements under the Dutch manager, so the Red Devils are planning to cash in on the Brazilian this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Amrabat will cost around €35-40 million.

“I’ve been asked again about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United, but from what I’m hearing, they have not made an official bid for the Fiorentina midfielder. Amrabat is on their list; they like him; they want to negotiate for him, but there’s no bid yet,” wrote Romano

He continued:

“Fiorentina want something like €35-40m, and, at the moment, United’s focus is on a new striker anyway as they target Rasmus Hojlund. After that, they will look at a potential new midfielder and new centre-back.

"Outgoings will also be crucial, and United are convinced that Fred will leave the club. This will be an important first step, and, then, they can focus on Amrabat.”

Manchester United have brought in Mason Mount this summer to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.