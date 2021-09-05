Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils' two midfield targets for 2022 revealed, Cristiano Ronaldo asks new teammates to be ready for title challenge, and more - 4th September 2021

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League in a week. The Red Devils will welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford next Saturday, aiming to continue their steady start to the new season. The game could also see Cristiano Ronaldo take the field in the red jersey for the first time since completing his move.

Manchester United are planning to bolster their midfield next summer and have already drawn up a two-man shortlist for the job. Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying cry to his new teammates.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 4 September 2021.

Manchester United want to target Declan Rice or Yves Bissouma next summer

Manchester United will target Declan Rice next summer

Manchester United have identified Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma as their primary midfield targets for next summer, according to The Express via United Muppetiers. The Red Devils were expected by many to sign a defensive midfielder this time. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned deals for Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton, but missed out on a midfielder despite being linked to quite a few players.

However, Manchester United are likely to make amends in a year. It is believed a defensive midfielder will be high up on the priority list next summer, with Rice and Bissouma already identified as targets. Director of football John Murtough will attempt to bring either of them to Old Trafford before the start of next season.

Manchester United have not pursued Ruben Neves. Solskjaer is a fan of Declan Rice but his cost was always too significant this summer. [@lauriewhitwell] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) August 31, 2021

The Englishman is a long-term target for Manchester United, with Solskjaer a huge admirer of the player. However, Rice is expected to cost a fortune, as West Ham United currently value him at £100m. Bissouma could be a cheaper alternative but has proven to be as effective in the role.

Cristiano Ronaldo asks new teammates to be ready for title challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to challenge for the title

Cristiano Ronaldo has challenged his Manchester United teammates to win the Premier League this season, according to Caught Offside via The Sun. The Portuguese is known to set very high standards for himself and wants the Red Devils to push for the ultimate prize this season. The league title has eluded the club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and there's nothing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want more at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Bruno Fernandes to tell the Manchester United squad to prepare for a title challenge. The Red Devils finished second in the league last season and are expected to go all the way this time.

Jadon Sancho leaves England camp with injury

Jadon Sancho has picked up an injury while on international duty

Jadon Sancho has pulled out of the England squad due to an injury, according to reports. The Manchester United star was on duty with his national team for the World Cup qualifiers. However, Sancho has been ruled out of the game against Andorra after picking up a knock in training.

An update from the #ThreeLions camp... — England (@England) September 4, 2021

The Englishman has returned to Old Trafford, but his injury is unlikely to keep him on the sidelines for long. Sancho is expected to make a full recovery in time to feature next weekend against Newcastle United.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by S Chowdhury