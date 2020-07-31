Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want £20m defender to partner Harry Maguire, update on Raul Jimenez pursuit and more - 31st July 2020

Manchester United are expected to have a busy transfer window ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly look to add depth and quality to the squad which finished third in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season.

Here are the latest rumours for Manchester United's transfer ins and outs on 31st July 2020.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. The 22-year-old left-footed central defender will cost the Red Devils £20 million and fits the bill for a potential signing, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian has established himself as a great defender in his 34 appearances for Lille this season (which included 6 appearances in the Champions League) after unsuccessful loan spells at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb. Strong in the air, Gabriel is impressive on the ball and averaged more passes than any Lille player this season.

Representatives of Lille Defender, Gabriel are in England today talking with 2 Premier League teams about a potential move to England



Everton and Manchester United are interested in the Brazilian who would cost around €30M



(Source - Sky Sports)

Manchester United' stance on Raul Jimenez

Manchester United aren't in for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez, says the Manchester Evening News. Jimenez's rumoured move to Manchester picked up pace after the Wolves reportedly agreed on a deal with Braga for striker Paulinho.

Raul Jimenez has been in scintillating form for Wolverhampton Wanderers

The report suggests that Manchester United are in the market for a winger and a forward but might not be able to afford a move for the Mexican given his asking price. The 29-year-old, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season, is contracted with the club till 2023.

Jack Grealish urged to snub Manchester United for Arsenal

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Arsenal ahead of next season. However, any potential move seems to have been stalled, with the Villans slapping a price tag of £75 million for the Englishman.

Jack Grealish dribbled the ball over 14.1km this season.



The most of any player in Europe's top 5 leagues.



📲 Credit: @VillaAnalytics pic.twitter.com/RtDgcq0Oaa — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) July 31, 2020

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchison has urged the 24-year-old to choose London over Manchester. He said:

"I think it’s all about timing. The form of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba has probably swayed Ole to stick with those two, if Paul Pogba hangs around, so timing is probably not on Jack’s side to go somewhere like Man United."

He continued:

"I think he’d be a good signing for them, obviously, Liverpool as well. I think Arsenal at this present time would be a very good move for him. Having said that, it just depends on who else arsenal bring in. Because if they expect to bring in Jack Grealish for between £40-45m and expect Arsenal to get to the top four, it ain’t gonna happen."

"So, if Jack Grealish is a stepping stone in terms of they’re going to then attract better players in different positions I.e. centre-halves, then they have got a chance. I think for Jack it will be a pretty good move because they’re a footballing side."

Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano signs new contract

Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano has signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig, according to the club's official Twitter page. The new contract will keep the Frenchman at the club till 2023.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to a host of clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan. His previous deal, which was supposed to run out in 2021, included a €60 million (£54m/$68m) release clause. However, it is unclear if the new deal contains such a clause.