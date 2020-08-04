Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want £30m defensive midfielder with EPL experience, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Jadon Sancho links and more: 4th August 2020

Manchester United are set to have a busy transfer window, with a number of players expected to move to and from Old Trafford.

Here is the latest from the back pages regarding Manchester United on 4th August 2020

Manchester United interested in signing Idrissa Gueye

Manchester United have been linked with a move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to reports in French outlet Le10sport. The Senegalese, who moved from Everton to Paris for a fee of £30 million last season, is reportedly available for a cut-price deal, with Premier League club Wolves also interested in his signature.

PSG are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield in the transfer window, and the 30-year-old is believed to be surplus to requirements at the French capital.

Speaking earlier in the season, Gueye said:

"I'm used to these rumours. For each transfer window, it's like that for me. Everything is going well for me at the club, and I am often in contact with the sporting director [Leonardo] and there was never any question of a departure. He never spoke to me about transfers or letting me go."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Jadon Sancho links

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates as he scores his team's first goal from a penalty, with Jadon Sancho

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reacted to the imminent deal between the Red Devils and Borussia Dortmund for the services of winger Jadon Sancho. The Guardian reported that the Manchester giants have offered to meet Sancho's valuation of £108 million but the structure of the deal is yet to be ironed out.

Speaking during the press conference ahead of Manchester United's Europa League clash with LASK, the Norwegian said:

"This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course. It is what it is at the moment. I’ve got no updates for you anyway. If there is any news, we’ll update you."

Manchester City to pocket over £15million for Sancho transfer

Manchester City are set to pocket over £15million from Jadon Sancho's imminent move to arch-rivals Manchester United. The Citizens have a sell-on clause in the England international's contract, with a British record transfer between United and Dortmund reportedly edging closer.

The 20-year-old left Manchester City for the Bundesliga without making a single appearance for Pep Guardiola's side. He scored 17 goals and set up another 17 in the Bundesliga in the recently-concluded season.

Manchester United legend Phil Neville advises against Jack Grealish transfer

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for a while but former Everton and Manchester United man Phil Neville has advised against the transfer in a recent interview. He said:

"People are talking about Grealish… now with Fernandes in there, do we need another No.10? I think the right-hand side is probably our biggest area of where we need to improve – an out and out right-sided winger."

Jack Grealish is expected back in Aston Villa training at the end of the month. Man Utd refuse to be pressured into paying £80m and are prioritising Jadon Sancho with Dortmund's deadline. United still interested in Grealish but are prepared to be patient over transfer #MUFC #AVFC — Luke Gardener (@LukeGardener82) August 4, 2020

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in the 24-year-old midfielder due to his asking price of £75 million. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority is now believed to be a right-winger and a defender.