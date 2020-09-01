Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want £75m man as Sancho alternative, United in talks to sign another midfielder and more - 1st September 2020

Manchester United are close to finally kickstarting their transfer season with the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The midfielder is set to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League giants.

However, there is still a lot of work left to be done in the window if the Red Devils want to compete for the Premier League in the upcoming season. Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 1st September 2020.

Manchester United considering Jack Grealish as a Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United are prepared to sign Jack Grealish as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to The Express.

The Red Devils have been negotiating with Borussia Dortmund for Sancho's signature but a move hasn't materialised due to the Bundesliga side's asking price of £108 million.

Only Kevin De Bruyne created more chances than Jack Grealish in the Premier League last season.



The report suggests that the Manchester United chiefs are now willing to move on to sign Aston Villa captain Grealish, who has been played on the left-wing by Dean Smith. Grealish, who received his first call-up to the England squad, is not similar to Sancho, who is more of an out-and-out right-winger.

The right wing has been a problem position for the Red Devils till the emergence of Mason Greenwood, who has made the position his own since the restart. However, Greenwood, who has come through the ranks at Carrington, has played primarily as a striker in different age groups.

Manchester United enter the race for Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich ace Thiago Alcantara, according to Dagbladet TV reporter Fredrik Filtvedt. However, the Red Devils are having issues in agreeing to personal terms with the 29-year-old as his wage demands are too high for the club.

The report suggests that Manchester United want Thiago in addition to Donny van de Beek, who seems poised to complete his move to Old Trafford. Liverpool remain in talks with the Spaniard as well.

Gary Neville reckons Manchester United need to strengthen in five positions

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville thinks that his former side need to strengthen in five different positions to compete for the Premier League title. Neville highlights the midfield, right-wing, centre-forward, centre-back and left-back spots as problem positions for the club.

He said:

"The Manchester United squad, as it stands today, cannot challenge for the Premier League title this season. The squad needed four or five improvements and it still needs four or five improvements. I've been saying that for a year and I've even nominated the positions I feel they need to improve.

"They have to sign a world-class centre-back. For me, another midfield player. I also think a right-winger, a centre-forward and you have to look at left-back because of Luke Shaw's injuries and the fact he has obviously been in and out of the team in the last two or three years."

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City battles for possession with Luke Shaw of Manchester United

The Old Trafford legend eluded to the business done by Manchester United's competitors in the market, urging the board to support manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he aims to close the gap on their rivals.

"If Liverpool get Thiago, if Manchester City do what they are looking like they are going to do and with Chelsea doing what they've done, they are your competitors and they all look like they are improving and moving forward. They just have to get the deals over the line. That's not always easy but they have to try and do it quickly to give Ole the time to build to get this team moulded for the start of the season."