Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want the defender dubbed 'New Nemanja Vidic' and more -30th July 2020

Manchester United have a challenging transfer window in their hands with rivals Chelsea and Manchester City both strengthening their squads considerably ahead of next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also look to add to his squad to manage the rigour which comes with Champions League football next season.

Here is the latest news around transfers to and fro Old Trafford on 30th July, 2020.

Manchester United want defender Nikola Milenković

Nikola Milenković,touted as the new Nemanja Vidic in many quarters, has been linked with a move to Manchester United Calciomercato. The central defender, who has also been linked to AC Milan, has made 36 appearances in the Serie A for Fiorentina this season.

The report suggests that Milenković's agents have been reluctant in negotiating a new contract for the 22-year-old at Florence, with the Serie A side willing to let the defender leave if an offer in the range of €35m is made for the Serbian. His current contract with the Viola ends in 2022.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund agree on an initial fee for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have agreed on an initial fee for Jadon Sancho's move from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Independent. The reports suggests that the Bundesliga runners-up have agreed on an initial fee of £60m, for a package which could rise to over £100m.

Jadon Sancho has had an impressive season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund

The above-mentioned deal isn't on paper yet and all the agreements at the moment are between officials brokering the deal. BVB are willing to sell Jadon Sancho at this point with the England international looking to go back to Manchester.

United are the only club in the marker for the 20-year-old this season, with long admirers Liverpool and Real Madrid seemingly cash-strapped at the moment.

Manchester United make move for Rayan Aït-Nouri

Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City have made a move for left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri of Angers, according to Foot Mercato. The 19-year-old has garnered a lot of attention due to his ability to go from box to box and his contributions in the attacking third.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have been the first choice left-back at the club since the departure of Ashley Young to Inter. However, it has been a problem area for the Red Devils in the past, so their interest in the highly-rated left-back is justified.

The report suggests that the 19-year-old is travelling to England to check out the facilities at both clubs before he makes a decision. He will cost upwards of €25m, and will likely become Angers' most expensive export.

Wilfred Zaha worried that a move might be stalled due to Manchester United sell-on clause

Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha is worried about a possible move out of London will be scuppered by a 25% sell-on clause on his contract for Manchester United. The Eagles signed the winger back from Old Trafford in 2015 but had a sell-on clause inserted in his contract to protect the investment made by Sir Alex Ferguson on the winger.

Arsenal, Napoli, Chelsea and Everton have been rumoured to be interested in the Ivory Coast international, but a deal has been held up due to Palace's asking price of £70 million. With potentially 1/4th of the money going to the Manchester side, the London club are unwilling to negotiate on their asking price.