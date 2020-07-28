Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils youngster attracting interest from Barcelona, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer advised to sign Jan Vertonghen and more: 28th July 2020

Manchester United are expected to have a busy transfer window ahead of the new Premier League season. Despite finishing in third place behind Liverpool and Manchester City, there is a significant gap between the Red Devils and the top two that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bridge in the transfer window.

Here are the latest updates regarding the ins and outs at Manchester United for the upcoming season:

Barcelona interested in Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot

Barcelona are interested in signing defender Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, according to ESPN. The 21-year-old has hardly featured under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being favoured in the right-back role.

The Portuguese right-back, who was signed by former manager Jose Mourinho, will undoubtedly look for new pastures, with game-time hard to come by at Old Trafford. Barcelona's interest is curious but the former Benfica man's expansive playing style might suit the Blaugrana, with Nelson Semedo considered to be a more defensive option.

Manchester United advised to sign Jan Vertonghen

Central defender Jan Vertonghen played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur last week, and his former teammate Jermaine Jenas thinks the 33-year-old will be a perfect signing for Manchester United. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Jenas said:

"I keep touting him around everywhere but I’m sorry, Jan Vertonghen on a free is the best free transfer centre-half out there."

Jan Vertonghen for Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton FC in the FA Cup

Jenas concluded:

"If you can get Harry Maguire back on the right side and get an actual ball-playing centre-half as a left-sider, that little dynamic may change things for them as well and he’s free. Manchester United will know what they’re doing, they’ll have a plan but defensively they’re miles off it."

Manchester United have the highest number of clean sheets in all competitions across Europe, so the suggestion that the Red Devils are "miles off it" is certainly an exaggeration. However, there are suggestions that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a central defender, with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Ake and Gabriel Magalhaes all linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United to decide James Garner's Old Trafford future

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has attracted a lot of attention from Welsh sides Cardiff City and Swansea City. The 19-year-old has struggled for game time in major competitions this season but has featured in the Europa League and the League Cup.

Garner is highly-regarded among recent youth graduates from Old Trafford, with Manchester United willing to let the midfielder move on loan to gain more experience. Garner captained the England U-17 side which reached the European Championships semi-final back in 2018.

Manchester United might sign Joshua King after failed move in January

Manchester United might sign former youth-team product Joshua King this summer after Bournemouth suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The Norwegian centre-forward, who was close to a switch to Old Trafford in January, might get his dream move back to Manchester United under his former reserve team coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 28-year-old shares agents with the Red Devils manager, which might aid his move if the Red Devils do come back for his signature. Back in January, King spoke fondly of his time at Old Trafford:

"I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United."