Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Werder Bremen sporting director reveals interest in Red Devils winger, United eyeing Porto defender and more: 5th August 2020

Manchester United are set to have a busy transfer window following their qualification to next season's Champions League. Jadon Sancho has been touted to move to Old Trafford whereas Alexis Sanchez looks set to leave for Inter Milan.

Here are the latest news and rumours regarding transfers to and from Old Trafford on 5th August 2020.

Werder Bremen interested in Manchester United winger Tahith Chong

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has admitted that Manchester United winger Tahith Chong fits the profile for the German club as a potential signing ahead of next season.

Chong, who signed a new contract with the Red Devils this season, has been in the periphery of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team.

Speaking of the 20-year-old, Baumann said:

"He is very fast, he cuts in from outside and fits our profile. [But] we can add two or three more players. Loaning guys from top clubs like him can make sense to us. Because of our situation, he is a player who could be interesting."

Manchester United look set to complete the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and a loan move for Chong makes sense for all parties.

After signing the new contract, which keeps him at Old Trafford till 2022, the former Feyenoord man said:

"The club has done a fantastic job really with the young players. It’s always been a club that gives opportunities to youngsters."

Reports in Germany say that Werder Bremen are interested in signing Tahith Chong from Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/ui0P7lW4mF — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 5, 2020

Manchester United interested in left-back Alex Telles

Alex Telles of FC Porto celebrates after scoring against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United are interested in signing left-back Alex Telles from Porto, according to A Bola. The Brazilian is considered to be one of the best-attacking left-backs in Liga NOS as he scored 4 goals and contributed 8 assists in all competitions for the Portuguese champions.

Luke Shaw has improved under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season but remains injury-prone, with Brandon Williams as the only back-up after Ashley Young left for Inter Milan.

Telles might be value for money for the 13-time Premier League champions as well, given that he only has one season left on his contract with Porto.

Manchester United face competition for Charlie McNeil

Manchester City youth prospect Charlie McNeil has confirmed that he has left the Citizens after 6 years at the club. The 16-year-old has scored over 600 goals in his youth career and has been linked with a move to Manchester United, which is the club where he began his career.

However, the Red Devils face competition from Rangers and RB Leipzig for the signature of the England youth prospect.

EXCLUSIVE: Man City starlet Charlie McNeil at centre of transfer tug of war between European giants | @Neil_Moxley https://t.co/lZc41g9BhQ pic.twitter.com/1Krkan5V70 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 9, 2020

Arsenal join the race to sign defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to SportsMole. The defender, who has been touted to move to Old Trafford, has also been linked with Napoli and Everton.

The 22-year-old has had a breakthrough season in Ligue 1, proving himself to be one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the French top flight.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire and view Magalhaes as an ideal candidate for the role.