Manchester United transfer news: United looking to sign two lesser-known talents for bargain price and more - September 19, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.23K   //    19 Sep 2018, 21:45 IST

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Not sure what he thinks of that!

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Today is Champions League night, so most of you would be forgiven for missing out on the buzz in the transfer market.

However, for the ones that are here, you could expect somewhat of a roller coaster ride with Manchester United transfer stories as this slideshow contains the elements for that to happen.

And so without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Memphis Depay

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has confessed that he is still in touch with his former team-mates at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2015 and after two disappointing seasons, opted to join Lyon in France.

While he still plies his trade for the French outfit, he remained coy on what the future had in store for him regarding a potential move back to Old Trafford.

”I still speak with lads from United and I wish everybody the best and you never know what happens in the future, I just want to up my game with Lyon and bring them to a higher level.

"Yeah, everybody has their thoughts and questions," he said.

The former PSV starlet then went on to explain his time at Manchester United, quipping that he wasn’t good enough in his first season with the Old Trafford outfit while also adding that there is no point in looking back at what has gone by.

"I have explained it a lot of times. Some things are not explainable but it just happened like that.

"After one season, I couldn't find myself in the team. I was still young, didn't get a lot of opportunities but I must say that the first season I didn't put the quality on the table that I thought I would and looking back at that, what could be different I don't think it's good to look back.”

Depay has had somewhat of a resurgence with Lyon as he has formed a great partnership with Nabil Fekir on the pitch. Right now, he believes that perhaps his hard time at Old Trafford was necessary for him to improve his game.

"It's good to look forward, I'm 24, I take a lot of pleasure every day from being on the pitch. Maybe sometimes you need to go through life and experience things to get more mature. That helped me definitely, also in the mental game I've been stronger. I just see positive things now." 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
