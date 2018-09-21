Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer news: Neymar desperately wanted by Premier League club, Red Devils target €125 million midfielder and more - September 21, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.84K   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:43 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Mourinho is just crazy!

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! After a slow day last night, we are back again with a bang as stories surrounding the most popular club in England is in no dearth in the media.

To summarise, there is a bit of a bad news regarding Alexis Sanchez, some good news on De Gea and an absolutely insane story about Neymar. And so without further ado, let's begin!

#5 De Gea’s hands tied

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A
Bellamy is of the opinion that had the Galacticos not signed the former Chelsea goalkeeper, De Gea would have been awarded a contract by now

After Real Madrid signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, it killed all the possibility of David De Gea moving back to the Spanish capital. It was, after all, the Belgian former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper that is now donning the goalkeeper gloves at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This leaves De Gea with fewer options, at least according to Craig Bellamy, who believes that the reason why the Red Devils are taking time in completing an extension with the Spain shot-stopper is due to Courtois joining Real Madrid.

“If you’re Manchester United, you have to get that done,” Bellamy said.

“Even Courtois going to Real Madrid, that’s probably why United are taking their time a little bit now.”

Bellamy is of the opinion that had the Galacticos not signed the former Chelsea goalkeeper, De Gea would have been awarded a contract by now.

“I’m sure it would have got done straight away, maybe that’s blocked that route.”

The former Manchester City forward then added that he always had a feeling that the Spain number would eventually guard the sticks at the Bernabeu but now that the World Cup Golden Glove winner is with the Galaticos, De Gea’s options are limited.

“I always felt he was going to Madrid and it was just a matter of time. Courtois going there now, if you’re De Gea it’s like, ‘Where can I go?’.”

Since most top clubs already have world-class first-choice goalkeepers, Bellamy thinks that the Spaniard is in a weakened position right now.

“A lot of the top clubs now, Barcelona as well, you look at these top clubs that maybe would be able to get him, they’re all comfortable with their No 1s. I think it weakens his position.”

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Neymar Manchester United Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
