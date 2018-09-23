Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid and Barcelona to fight for €100 million superstar and more - September 23, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.80K   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:25 IST


Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Mourinho might have some cause of worry

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! After a break of a day, we are back again to bring you the latest news regarding the transfer stories surrounding the Old Trafford.

And so without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Balague on Pogba

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
The French World Cup-winner has been linked with the Camp Nou ever since the transfer window began but the deal never materialized

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that Barcelona will find it difficult to land Paul Pogba. The French World Cup-winner has been linked with the Camp Nou ever since the transfer window began but the deal never materialized as the deadline passed by.

The relationship between Mourinho and Pogba, meanwhile, is beginning to heal after a bout of erratic patches, which somewhat makes a deal less likely to happen.

Nevertheless, he is still being touted to move to the Camp Nou but Balague believes while Pogba might want to move out of the Old Trafford if he has a special reason, the Catalans’ financial constraints means that the former Juventus star is unaffordable for them.

“With Pogba, I think you’re going to see a very special Pogba for two reasons,” he said.

“One is because he has been challenged from his own bench, from his own manager.

“But, if he has a very good season, I think he will look at opportunities from other clubs.

“Barcelona are looking at him right now. But they are also looking at the finances.

“And, right now, they do not have the money Pogba would require to get him out of there and to give him the wages that he needs.”

It is for this very reason that Balague believes that a deal is only likely if Barca is injected with more money. However, he maintained that the two clubs aren’t negotiating at the moment.

“Unless they bring in a lot more money, I don’t see Pogba going to Barcelona easily.

“They are looking to see if he can leave and what fee United would want.

“Right now, though, they are not negotiating. So we will need to keep an eye on that one.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Ander Herrera Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Manchester United transfer roundup: United attempt to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid offer £150...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer €90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid want £90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United make massive bid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid willing to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Red Devils' €100...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid reject €170...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us