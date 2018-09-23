Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid and Barcelona to fight for €100 million superstar and more - September 23, 2018

The French World Cup-winner has been linked with the Camp Nou ever since the transfer window began but the deal never materialized

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that Barcelona will find it difficult to land Paul Pogba. The French World Cup-winner has been linked with the Camp Nou ever since the transfer window began but the deal never materialized as the deadline passed by.

The relationship between Mourinho and Pogba, meanwhile, is beginning to heal after a bout of erratic patches, which somewhat makes a deal less likely to happen.

Nevertheless, he is still being touted to move to the Camp Nou but Balague believes while Pogba might want to move out of the Old Trafford if he has a special reason, the Catalans’ financial constraints means that the former Juventus star is unaffordable for them.

“With Pogba, I think you’re going to see a very special Pogba for two reasons,” he said.

“One is because he has been challenged from his own bench, from his own manager.

“But, if he has a very good season, I think he will look at opportunities from other clubs.

“Barcelona are looking at him right now. But they are also looking at the finances.

“And, right now, they do not have the money Pogba would require to get him out of there and to give him the wages that he needs.”

It is for this very reason that Balague believes that a deal is only likely if Barca is injected with more money. However, he maintained that the two clubs aren’t negotiating at the moment.

“Unless they bring in a lot more money, I don’t see Pogba going to Barcelona easily.

“They are looking to see if he can leave and what fee United would want.

“Right now, though, they are not negotiating. So we will need to keep an eye on that one.”

