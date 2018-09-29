€200 million-rated defender interested in joining United and more Manchester United transfer news - September 29, 2018

Mourinho will be happy to know this or will he?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! After a break of two days, we are back again to bring you some of the hottest stories regarding the most popular club in England.

Things might not really look that great for United football-wise but there is always something going on in the transfer mill for them. So without further ado, let's begin!

#5 Balague gives Pogba update

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has given an update regarding Paul Pogba’s supposed move to Barcelona. The stories have been circulating for a while now and it seems as though Mino Raiola is the one that wants to force through a move for the Frenchman – at least that is what Balague seems to think.

The relationship between Pogba and Mourinho doesn’t look all that good as the Portuguese has not only stripped the French star from vice-captaincy but was also seen going into a confrontation with him in the training ground.

And now, Balague claims that most of the stories in the media regarding Paul Pogba moving out of the Old Trafford have his agent Mino Raiola as the source. He also added that there has been no contact between the two clubs for the player.

“There's a lot of stories published in recent times all coming from the same source, Mino Raiola, who is trying to create this debate,” he said.

“Barcelona have made no contact with anyone about Pogba this summer and they made no offer.”

He then went on to state that while they remain interested in Pogba should he become available, Barcelona see Mino Raiola as a problem as the money he would be asking for in order for the Catalans to sign the World Cup winner isn’t something that the Camp Nou outfit are willing to spend.

“They haven't spoken about Pogba, but of course they'd be interested if he becomes available.

“They've spoken to [agent] Jorge Mendes about players, even though he has been closely linked to Real Madrid in the past, and they will speak to Mino Raiola, but they see him as a problem.

“They see the money he will be asking for is something they won't want to pay.

