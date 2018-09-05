Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona Superstar ready to welcome Pogba and more – September 5, 2018

Mourinho would like someone to help him out with transfers

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Despite the fact that the transfer window has shut down, it is quite astounding that the rumour mill has picked up the pieces so soon and began their life.

‘Began’ would be the wrong word to use since it never really stopped generating transfer-related stories at all. In the case of Manchester United, they are still the king of kings when it comes to the rumour-makers’ preference.

So, without further ado, we shall now look at what’s in store with regards to the Red Devils…

#5 Maguire opens up on the interest from clubs during the summer

Harry Maguire was among the defenders that the Red Devils had targeted

Manchester United were linked with a number of defenders in the summer transfer window. However, in the end, they failed to bring in a single center-half to refurbish their backline that might have a lot in quantity but doesn’t have the quality that Mourinho wants.

Harry Maguire was among the defenders that the Red Devils had targeted but Leicester’s firm approach denied the Old Trafford outfit any chance of acquiring his signature.

According to the defender himself, he acquired the interest of some clubs after a great World Cup with England. However, the Foxes had no desire of selling him and he respected it.

“Obviously going into a World Cup there was always going to be if he were successful as we were there were always going to be players who came under interest that is part and parcel of the game,” he said.

“I spoke with Leicester after a bit of interest from clubs, and they reiterated that I wasn’t for sale and I respected that decision.”

Maguire further stated that he is grateful for what Leicester have done for his career and implied that his acceptance of their decision was a way of repaying the faith that they had shown in him.

“They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League when I had just been relegated with Hull. They gave me that opportunity and it is a club I am really enjoying my time at. I am playing week in and week out which is important to me.

“They have given me the platform to play at the World Cup so I feel I owe them and I respect that decision. Now I am looking forward to the season.”

