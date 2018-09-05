Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona Superstar ready to welcome Pogba and more – September 5, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.48K   //    05 Sep 2018, 19:53 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Mourinho would like someone to help him out with transfers

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Despite the fact that the transfer window has shut down, it is quite astounding that the rumour mill has picked up the pieces so soon and began their life.

‘Began’ would be the wrong word to use since it never really stopped generating transfer-related stories at all. In the case of Manchester United, they are still the king of kings when it comes to the rumour-makers’ preference.

So, without further ado, we shall now look at what’s in store with regards to the Red Devils…

#5 Maguire opens up on the interest from clubs during the summer

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Harry Maguire was among the defenders that the Red Devils had targeted

Manchester United were linked with a number of defenders in the summer transfer window. However, in the end, they failed to bring in a single center-half to refurbish their backline that might have a lot in quantity but doesn’t have the quality that Mourinho wants.

Harry Maguire was among the defenders that the Red Devils had targeted but Leicester’s firm approach denied the Old Trafford outfit any chance of acquiring his signature.

According to the defender himself, he acquired the interest of some clubs after a great World Cup with England. However, the Foxes had no desire of selling him and he respected it.

“Obviously going into a World Cup there was always going to be if he were successful as we were there were always going to be players who came under interest that is part and parcel of the game,” he said.

“I spoke with Leicester after a bit of interest from clubs, and they reiterated that I wasn’t for sale and I respected that decision.”

Maguire further stated that he is grateful for what Leicester have done for his career and implied that his acceptance of their decision was a way of repaying the faith that they had shown in him.

“They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League when I had just been relegated with Hull. They gave me that opportunity and it is a club I am really enjoying my time at. I am playing week in and week out which is important to me.

“They have given me the platform to play at the World Cup so I feel I owe them and I respect that decision. Now I am looking forward to the season.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AS Roma Football Luis Suarez Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Reports: Manchester United has set their eyes on Roma star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona to sign Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona heavyweight eager to welcome...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: €100 million man rejects...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid offer £150...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United willing to spend...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make an offer of €300 million for PSG...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us