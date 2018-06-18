Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos brings good news for Man Utd, who will make £60 million bid for the Chelsea star and more - June 18, 2018

#5 Sergej not for sale

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic shot himself to limelight with his brilliant performances in the recently-concluded season. It seems as though he has continued his great form in the World Cup as he was instrumental in Serbia’s 1-0 win in their opening game against Costa Rica.

The midfielder’s golden touch hasn’t gone noticed as he has attracted the interest of a great many clubs in Europe. One of them is Manchester United. Lazio president, however, has played down talks of him being allowed to leave as he has confirmed that he is not for sale.

“I understand all the interest [in Sergej Milinkovic-Saivc], because he’s good,” Lotito told Radiosei.

“However, none of us, myself especially, has ever put him up for sale.”

Meanwhile, Sergej’s father prefers his son to go to Juventus before he takes a leap to La Liga. He also hopes that his son could win the Champions League with the Old Lady and aim to win the Ballon d’Or in the future, after which he could complete a move to Spain – citing the example of Zinedine Zidane in the end.

"Juventus would be the ideal team, perfect for him," Nikola said.

"In Turin, at a club of great prestige that has dominated Calcio for years, he would have the opportunity to grow and improve again, to reach full maturity.

"They have high-level players like [Paulo] Dybala, Douglas Costa and more that can win the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia, and make an important contribution to the Champions League. Why not [win it]? Juve always go very far in this competition.

"And if he wins the most prestigious title, Sergej could also aim for the Ballon d'Or.

"He could reach Spain after he's 25 years old [currently aged 23]," noted the player's father.

"He will have completed his footballing maturity in Italy. Just as Zidane did."