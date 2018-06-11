Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos trying to do Liverpool a favour, decision made on Ronaldo pursuit and more – June 11, 2018

Liverpool fans might start LOVING Sergio Ramos after reading this!

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 11 Jun 2018, 20:00 IST
26.82K

Spain Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Liverpool's saviour?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another huge day in the office for the Red Devils – when does it not happen? – as there are some massive stories up ahead.

Summarising what you will read below, Manchester United have made a decision on Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos gives his view over a transfer – and the Old Trafford outfit might not like it – a bit on Toby Alderweireld and Juventus’ Sandro, a war with Liverpool over a 16-year-old and the apparent interest in Martial.

So, as you may have guessed already, today is a productive day in the office for the Old Trafford outfit – and here is what it is all about…

#5 Update on Alderweireld

There is a lot in the grinder about this, so I am not sure where to begin. Okay, so Manchester United apparently want to sign Toby Alderweireld – and we know that already.

What we didn’t know before this, however, is that Jose Mourinho intends to bring him to the team even before the World Cup begins. According to The Sun, the Red Devils want to acquire his services before the biggest tournament in the world begins.

He has already signed Diogo Dalot and Fred and is now looking to add a centre-back in the form of the Belgian. While The Sun claim that the deal could be worth around £55 million, TeamTalk, who picked this from Belgium paper Het Laatste, reveal that the Old Trafford outfit are willing to spend a mammoth £70 million for the defender.

The Belgian will be available for as little as £25 million in the next summer transfer window because of a clause in his deal. The fact that United – if this report is true – are willing to spend so much for him in spite of the aforementioned clause just goes to show Mourinho’s desperation about landing a central defender.

And that is despite him signing two centre-backs in the last two summer windows.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos knows what De Gea...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Good news over Gareth...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos becomes a danger...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: £60 million goalkeeper could...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo's price tag...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Man Utd star wants to join...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez is...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want Samuel Umtiti, Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Madrid set huge asking...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us