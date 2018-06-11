Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos trying to do Liverpool a favour, decision made on Ronaldo pursuit and more – June 11, 2018

Liverpool fans might start LOVING Sergio Ramos after reading this!

Liverpool's saviour?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another huge day in the office for the Red Devils – when does it not happen? – as there are some massive stories up ahead.

Summarising what you will read below, Manchester United have made a decision on Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos gives his view over a transfer – and the Old Trafford outfit might not like it – a bit on Toby Alderweireld and Juventus’ Sandro, a war with Liverpool over a 16-year-old and the apparent interest in Martial.

So, as you may have guessed already, today is a productive day in the office for the Old Trafford outfit – and here is what it is all about…

#5 Update on Alderweireld

There is a lot in the grinder about this, so I am not sure where to begin. Okay, so Manchester United apparently want to sign Toby Alderweireld – and we know that already.

What we didn’t know before this, however, is that Jose Mourinho intends to bring him to the team even before the World Cup begins. According to The Sun, the Red Devils want to acquire his services before the biggest tournament in the world begins.

He has already signed Diogo Dalot and Fred and is now looking to add a centre-back in the form of the Belgian. While The Sun claim that the deal could be worth around £55 million, TeamTalk, who picked this from Belgium paper Het Laatste, reveal that the Old Trafford outfit are willing to spend a mammoth £70 million for the defender.

The Belgian will be available for as little as £25 million in the next summer transfer window because of a clause in his deal. The fact that United – if this report is true – are willing to spend so much for him in spite of the aforementioned clause just goes to show Mourinho’s desperation about landing a central defender.

And that is despite him signing two centre-backs in the last two summer windows.