×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Sheffield United set to resign Dean Henderson on loan

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
116   //    20 Jul 2019, 12:13 IST

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship

What's the story?

Sheffield United are looking to resign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan. The Blades boss Chris Wilder has confidently stated that the youngster wants to return to the club, and that a deal will take place in the next three-four days.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Henderson joined the Manchester United academy at age of 14 and rose through the youth ranks. The shot-stopper, who is yet to make an appearance for the senior team, spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Stockport followed by spells at Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury in the next two seasons.

The 22-year-old spent the last season on loan in Sheffield United and played a key role as the Blades secured a return back to the Premier League. The Manchester United man made 46 appearances for Sheffield as he won the EFL Championship Golden Glove last season as well.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield United are set to reinstall Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson on loan in the coming days.

Speaking to the Sheffield Radio, the Blades manager said:

"I'm very confident that a deal for Dean will be done in the next three or four days. The boy had an outstanding season for us last season and wants to come back.
I've always respected Manchester United's position but they're keen for him to come back, Dean wants to come back and play regular football - which is refreshing for a young player, who wants to prove himself - and I want it to happen as well."

With David de Gea in goal and Sergio Romero acting as a cover for the Spanish shot-stopper, Henderson is unlikely to get playing time at Old Trafford this season.

What's next?

Manchester United is likely to accept the Blades' loan bid in order to allow the starlet to continue and boost his progress. However, they are expected to do so upon tying him to a long-term contract.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Sheffield United Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
3 young players who can step up for Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Former Manchester United player Ravel Morrison on trial with Sheffield United
RELATED STORY
Why Joe Hart should be considered by Sheffield United this summer
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison joins Sheffield United
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were sentenced to prison
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eyeing Milinkovic-Savic as Paul Pogba replacement, Red Devils reveal travelling squad for pre-season tour, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 Goalkeepers who could take David de Gea's place at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United interested in signing Tiémoué Bakayoko, Red Devils monitoring £18m Southampton midfielder, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
Hartis returns to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us