Manchester United Transfer News: Sheffield United set to resign Dean Henderson on loan

What's the story?

Sheffield United are looking to resign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan. The Blades boss Chris Wilder has confidently stated that the youngster wants to return to the club, and that a deal will take place in the next three-four days.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Henderson joined the Manchester United academy at age of 14 and rose through the youth ranks. The shot-stopper, who is yet to make an appearance for the senior team, spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Stockport followed by spells at Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury in the next two seasons.

The 22-year-old spent the last season on loan in Sheffield United and played a key role as the Blades secured a return back to the Premier League. The Manchester United man made 46 appearances for Sheffield as he won the EFL Championship Golden Glove last season as well.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield United are set to reinstall Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson on loan in the coming days.

Speaking to the Sheffield Radio, the Blades manager said:

"I'm very confident that a deal for Dean will be done in the next three or four days. The boy had an outstanding season for us last season and wants to come back.

I've always respected Manchester United's position but they're keen for him to come back, Dean wants to come back and play regular football - which is refreshing for a young player, who wants to prove himself - and I want it to happen as well."

With David de Gea in goal and Sergio Romero acting as a cover for the Spanish shot-stopper, Henderson is unlikely to get playing time at Old Trafford this season.

What's next?

Manchester United is likely to accept the Blades' loan bid in order to allow the starlet to continue and boost his progress. However, they are expected to do so upon tying him to a long-term contract.