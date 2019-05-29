Manchester United Transfer News: “My focus is fully on playing for West Ham"- United target addresses transfer speculation

Declan Rice- England

What is the story?

West Ham United sensation Declan Rice has finally clarified his views on speculations surrounding his future at West Ham United. According to Rice, his focus is fully on playing for the Londoners.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are looking to revamp their squad following another trophyless season this term. Despite having chased numerous transfer targets, they still have not found their first summer signing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to bring in some young and talented players instead of marquee ones. Rice, 22, has been linked with the Manchester-based club for a while now. He could be a replacement for Nemanja Matic, who endured an awful 2018-19 season for the Red Devils.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with The Guardian, Rice said that he would like to continue his professional career with this West Ham Side. He said:

“I know that there’s speculation but I signed a five-year contract with West Ham during the season."

"So my focus is fully on playing for West Ham. I’ve got a great connection with the fans; the fans love me and I love them and that’s the way it is at the moment. I’m not thinking about anything else, for sure.”

Rice also talked about England's possibility of winning the Nations League, and how they will prepare for further tournaments. He concluded:

“We’ve got ourselves into the semi-final. We’ve got a massive chance now to create history."

"With the squad Gareth has put together, with the players that we have, for sure we’ve got to be looking at the Nations League and winning it."

"It would stand us in good stead for the future and the Euros next year and the World Cup after that.”

What's next?

United have to wrap up their transfer business quickly as their first pre-season match is scheduled for 13th July against Perth Glory.