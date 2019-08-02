Manchester United Transfer News: Solskajer hints on more signings

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.26K // 02 Aug 2019, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Ole Gunnar Solskajer has hinted on more summer signings with the summer transfer window closing early on the 8th of August for the very first time in the history of English football.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United once again has been in the middle of an interesting transfer window with a host of stars linked with a move to Old Trafford. The record Premier League winners though had initial success in the market with 21-year-old Wales international Daniel James joining the side from Swansea City while Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined the side from Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are still believed to be close to signing highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes along with the possibility to seal a surprise deal for 25-year-old Paulo Dybala.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an interview with Sky Sports has confirmed that the Red Devils are looking to add more new names to the squad before the start of the Premier League on the 8th of August.

We're looking good,

Of course we've been working on a few cases over the summer. It's never easy.

The club has been very good and the market is very hard.

We're trying to get to the start of the season with the squad that we want

The Norweigan also spoke about the earlier closure of the English Transfer window:

Advertisement

I think we have picked the short straw, to be fair

When our league starts there is still three more weeks that clubs can be hovering around our players.

I don't think it is a good one for us, no

"The market is very hard...we're trying to get to the start of the season with the squad that we want." — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 2, 2019

What's next?

Manchester United are set to confirm their first transfer signings of this month after various sources reported a fee finally being agreed on by Leicester City for the transfer of Harry Maguire.