Manchester United Transfer News: Solskjaer set to be handed enormous transfer purse in the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer- Manchester United

What is the story?

According to reports, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a £250 million budget to bring in new players in the summer.

In case didn't know...

Manchester United were recently knocked out of the Champions League, following their 3-0 away defeat to La Liga leaders FC Barcelona. It was United's fifth defeat in their last seven games in all competitions, and it's quite evident that new signings are needed at Old Trafford. And it has been claimed that United could sign at least four players in the upcoming summer window. The Red Devils have spent around £725 million on players since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement and it seems their spending spree won't stop.

Having picked up 64 points form 33 games, Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League table. They have to finish in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League and failing to do so could result in the club misssing out on their summer targets.

The heart of the matter...

Manchester United will be looking to sign at least four players during the summer transfer window, while a few big names are likely to be sold by the club to create space in the dressing room and to raise the cash required to make the neccessary signings.

United need players in several positions. For the defence, the likes of Kaloudo Koulibaly, Matthijs de Ligt and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been linked with the Red Devils. In recent times, United defence has been sloppy and new additions could certainly enhance their backline.

On the attacking front, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho are being monitored by the Manchester side. Juan Mata, who has failed to convince the manager, is likely to leave the club at the end of the summer, meaning Manchester United will require a proper winger.

Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, Alexis Sanchez, Mateo Darmian and Eric Bailly could also be sold by United in the summer, while the future of David De Gea and Paul Pogba are still uncertain.

Now, it's Ole's responsibility how he wants to rebuild the team with the £250 million. United have some big matches coming up which will decide their fate for the next season.

What is next?

Manchester United will next play Everton in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.