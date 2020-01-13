Manchester United transfer news: Sporting Lisbon getting ready for Bruno Fernandes’ impending departure

Bruno Fernandes

Sporting Lisbon are getting ready for the impending departure of Bruno Fernandes, Sky Sports reports. Manchester United are interested in the Portuguese midfielder, who the Red Devils believe is the ideal candidate to solve their creative problems on the pitch.

It has been earlier reported that the Premier League giants are working on a deal to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford and those talks have gathered speed in the last couple of days.

The 25-year-old had been under the radar of Manchester United in the summer of last year, but the club had walked away without submitting an offer in the end. Sadly, United have been agonizingly thin in the midfield department this season, with Paul Pogba spending most of the season on the treatment table and Scott McTominay joining him on the sidelines recently.

As such, it is only to be expected that United are working hard to bring Fernandes to the Premier League. If the words of Sporting Lisbon head coach Silas are an indication, a deal could actually materialize in the next few days.

Sporting preparing for life after Fernandes

Silas has admitted that the Portuguese club are preparing themselves for Fernandes’ exit before the end of the month. Speaking after the 3-1 win over Vitoria Setubal on Saturday, Silas was quizzed over the availability of his star player for the next game, against Benfica, on Friday. The Sporting head coach refused to guarantee that Fernandes would be available for the game, stating that it was only justified that a player of his calibre was drawing interest in the transfer market. Silas even went on to admit that he would have to think of alternatives for the Portuguese midfielder in his team.

I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market. I don't like to think about it, but I'll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves.

I hope it doesn't happen, but we have to start thinking that.

