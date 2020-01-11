Manchester United Transfer News: Sporting Lisbon President in England to negotiate Bruno Fernandes deal

Shashi Choudhary Published Jan 11, 2020

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Manchester United are getting closer to signing Bruno Fernandes as Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas and sporting director Hugo Viana are currently in England negotiating a deal with the Red Devils.

The news has been confirmed by Record that works closely with Sporting Lisbon. Their sources have confirmed that both Varandas and Viana are currently abroad attending to a professional matter.

According to Record, Manchester United have intensified their interest in Bruno Fernandes in the last 48 hours after Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally attended Sporting Lisbon's last game against FC Porto. Solskjaer was accompanied by his assistant Mike Phelan and the duo has approved the transfer of 25-year-old attacking midfielder.

Sporting Lisbon want two players in exchange for Bruno Fernandes

Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United: Group L - UEFA Europa League

It is believed that Sporting Lisbon are pushing Manchester United to include two players in any deal for Bruno Fernandes, with Marcos Rojo being the most likely to join the Portuguese side.

Rojo has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford for some time now. The Argentine defender has spent the last two months in Argentina in anticipation of a January transfer move.

However, Manchester United are yet to respond to Sporting's request and could instead pay Sporting's asking fee for Bruno Fernandes which is estimated to be between £55-60 million.

This news has so far featured in all the leading Portuguese websites and has been reiterated by some of the English journalists, including Manchester United's correspondent for The Standard, James Robson.

Don’t hold your breath, but Bruno Fernandes is a possibility for United this month. No guarantees and it’s the case of Sporting wanting to sell - but it’s under consideration #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) January 10, 2020

Robson claims that Manchester United are interested in the Portuguese midfielder and might make a move for him in this window.

Injuries to Pogba and McTominay leave Solskjaer with no choice

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Solskjaer is now desperate to bolster his midfield amid injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. The Norwegian knows unless he adds one or two players in January and improves the results, he would suffer the same fate as Jose Mourinho and will be sacked before the end of this season.

Fernandes now seems like a very realistic signing for Manchester United and for once, the club is not waiting for the player to become available in the summer and are pushing hard to sign him this month.

