Manchester United Transfer News: Spurs star responds to Red Devils transfer rumours

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
61   //    29 May 2019, 14:23 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur's defensive lynchpin and Belgium international Toby Alderweireld has claimed that his focus remains with the Spurs and he intends to see out the remaining one year left in his contract with the North London London club.

This comes amidst speculation that Manchester United, Arsenal and Italian Champions Juventus are interested in securing the services of the 30-year-old centre-back.

In case you didn't know...

Alderweireld has been one of the cornerstones of Tottenham's magical run in this season's Champions League, especially in the quarterfinal against Manchester City where Spurs managed to blank the best attacking side in England and win 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg.

Alderweireld was on top of Jose Mourinho's wishlist during his time as United manager and the interest has reportedly been replicated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 30-year-old is an ideal candidate to take charge of the United defence, which looked hapless for most of this season. Conceding an atrocious 54 goals in the 2018-19 Premier League season, United's defence looks to be in tatters as the Red Devils finished in 6th place, thereby failing to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Alderweireld has tremendous international experience, having won 90 caps with the Belgium National team. He was one of the shining stars during the 2018 FIFA World Cup where the much-touted 'Golden Generation' of Belgium had a sensational run to the semifinals, going down fighting to eventual champions France.

As reported by CalcioMercato, Alderweireld remarked that he is currently focused on his responsiblities at Tottenham.

""I will say the same thing I said in the previous years. My only thought is for my current team, especially as I played a great season. I still have a year left on my contract, so my idea is to stay with this team."

What's next?

Alderweireld and Tottenham head to Madrid for the UEFA Champions League final this Sunday against Liverpool.

Solskjaer and Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

