Manchester United Transfer news: The Red Devils to target Norwich City defender if Wan-Bissaka bid fails

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 385 // 11 Jun 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United is set to make Norwich 19-year old defender Max Aarons as their primary target if they fail to land Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

What's the news?

Manchester United is looking to secure the signing of Norwich and England U19 defender Max Aarons if they fail in their bid to sign Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Max Aarons had an impressive debut season for Championship winners Norwich City with the 19-year old making into the EFL Championship Team of the Season as well as bagging the EFL Young Player of the Year award.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are looking to target England U-19 international and Norwich City defender Max Aarons as a potential alternative if the Red Devils fail to land Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the transfer window.

The 19-year old Max Aarons had an impressive debut season for the Canaries and had been linked to Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur as well as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig earlier in recent months.

Crystal Palace is also looking to secure the signing of Max Aarons if Aaron Wan-Bissaka moves to Old Trafford at the end of the transfer window.

An impressive debut season in the Premier League for Aaron Wan-Bissaka has seen the right back being linked with a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United had their first bid of £40 million bid rejected last week for the England U-21 international.

What next?

The Red Devils have indicated that a second improved bid for Wan-Bissaka is likely on the table but Crystal Palace is said to be holding out to a transfer fee close to £60 million for the 21-year old from London, who has three more years remaining on his current Palace contract.