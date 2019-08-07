Manchester United Transfer News: Tottenham star Christian Eriksen unlikely to be pursued by the Red Devils

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United have walked away from a potential deal for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Also, the chances of further signings at Old Trafford this summer are highly unlikely and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is satsified with squad he has at his disposal.

In case you missed it...

After failing to lure Paulo Dybala from Italian champions Juventus, the Red Devils turned their attention towards other targets to bolster their attack. Recently, Manchester United have been linked with making a late move for Eriksen.

Previously, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was reluctant to sell Eriksen, but the 27-year-old rejected Spurs' approach of a new contract. With just one year left in Eriksen's present deal, Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for the Dane as they fear losing him for free next summer.

The heart of the matter

Despite United's interest in Eriksen, the Old Trafford hierarchy decided against holding advanced talks with the Denmark international's representatives.

The Red Devils felt that Eriksen has his heart set on a move to Spain, likely to Real Madrid. Solskjaer is said to be an admirer of Eriksen's qualities, but the Manchester United manager has chosen to halt his pursuit of the Danish midfielder.

Also, with just one day remaining before the transfer window slams shut for the Premier League clubs, United are unlikely to make any further signings this summer, according to BBC's Simon Stone.

What's next?

The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday and it would be interesting to see if Manchester United are able to sign any more players before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer's team will begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.