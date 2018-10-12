×
Manchester United transfer news: United can't sign a supreme talent because of Mino Raiola and more - October 12, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
567   //    12 Oct 2018, 15:53 IST

The super agent
The super agent

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With the international break giving club football a rest, it seems as though the transfer stories have become even more active in this period.

Manchester United are always going to be the club with the majority of the transfer rumours. And we shall get to them without any further ado…

SMS bullet dodge

For most of the summer transfer window – especially before the signing of Fred – Manchester United were linked with a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, in the end, the move never materialized and it seems as though the Red Devils may have dodged a bullet.

At least that is what Serbian football scout Goran Milosavljevic seems to think. According to him, the Serbian doesn’t have the quality to play in England just yet and that his game needs improvement – especially when his team don’t have possession of the ball. 

“I don’t think so. I think maybe in a few years. At the moment he is not ready, he doesn’t have enough quality,” he said.

“He played at the World Cup and his price went down because of his performance. Physically and quick-thinking need work.

 “He also needs to work when his team doesn’t have the ball. Steven Gerrard played in the same position and he ran 14km for a game with many sprints.”

Toby Alderweireld is content

Toby Alderweireld was another superstar linked to the Red Devils in the summer and, like almost everyone else, didn’t end up at the Old Trafford. And now, the Belgian has revealed that he is not thinking about his future and that he is content with his life at Spurs now. 

“Honestly, I am absolutely not thinking about it at the moment,” Alderweireld said.

“I feel good, play a lot right now and, therefore, am happy. We shall see.”

Mino Raiola in the way

Manchester United’s relation with Mino Raiola seems to have reached a point where the agent isn’t interested in sending any of his clients to the Old Trafford. According to MEN, the Red Devils are interested in signing the supremely talented Matthijs De Ligt.

However, Mino Raiola, who is the agent of the Dutch wonderkid, isn’t keen on letting Jose Mourinho get his hands on one of his most talented clients as his constant conflicts with the Old Trafford outfit with Paul Pogba seems to have frustrated him to take this course of action.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
