Manchester United transfer news: United make €100 million bid for De Gea replacement - October 21, 2018

De Gea replacement identified

Mourinho wants Hazard

While the general consensus was that Eden Hazard was the chief instigator of the revolt that ultimately saw Jose Mourinho being sacked by Chelsea, the pair, it seems, shares a great relationship, which makes us wonder as to how true those reports were.

A few days ago, Hazard stated that he would like to play under Mourinho again and now, the Portuguese also reciprocated the feeling, stating that he would like to sign Hazard because he is a player who makes his team win the title when he is their best player.

"We had a good relationship, we were champions together, so I think the feelings are good," Mourinho said.

"History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion.”

"I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don't think Chelsea will sell him to Manchester United.”

He is, however, aware that Chelsea won’t sell him.

"It's a non-problem because Chelsea are led by intelligent and experienced people in football and I think they would never sell Eden to Manchester United."

David De Gea’s future with the Red Devils isn’t really clear at the moment as the Spaniard is stalling the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the Old Trafford outfit.

And according to Don Balon, Manchester United have already eyed a replacement for their star goalkeeper. The report states that Manchester United have made a €100 million bid for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the German is aware of it and is using it as a leverage to get a better contract.