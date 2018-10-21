×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Manchester United transfer news: United make €100 million bid for De Gea replacement -  October 21, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
620   //    21 Oct 2018, 21:46 IST

De Gea replacement identified
De Gea replacement identified

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As the January transfer window is coming closer, the volume of stories surrounding the Red Devils is increasing by the hour.

And so, without further ado, let’s begin!

Mourinho wants Hazard

While the general consensus was that Eden Hazard was the chief instigator of the revolt that ultimately saw Jose Mourinho being sacked by Chelsea, the pair, it seems, shares a great relationship, which makes us wonder as to how true those reports were.

A few days ago, Hazard stated that he would like to play under Mourinho again and now, the Portuguese also reciprocated the feeling, stating that he would like to sign Hazard because he is a player who makes his team win the title when he is their best player.

"We had a good relationship, we were champions together, so I think the feelings are good," Mourinho said.

"History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion.”

"I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don't think Chelsea will sell him to Manchester United.”

He is, however, aware that Chelsea won’t sell him.

"It's a non-problem because Chelsea are led by intelligent and experienced people in football and I think they would never sell Eden to Manchester United."

De Gea replacement

David De Gea’s future with the Red Devils isn’t really clear at the moment as the Spaniard is stalling the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the Old Trafford outfit.

And according to Don Balon, Manchester United have already eyed a replacement for their star goalkeeper. The report states that Manchester United have made a €100 million bid for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the German is aware of it and is using it as a leverage to get a better contract.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona Football David De Gea Marc-Andre ter Stegen Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: United make  €100 million...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United prepare...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United make €90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United make £65...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barca will have to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make an offer of €300 million for PSG...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to make a €90 million bid for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Deadline Day transfer roundup: United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United looking to sign £44m-rated...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us