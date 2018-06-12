Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: United make massive bid for Mbappe, De Gea + €100 million for Real Madrid star and more – June 12, 2018

All about Manchester United in here!

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 12 Jun 2018, 21:07 IST
19.67K

France Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Off to United?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. Another day, another slideshow featuring a LOT of rumours surrounding the Old Trafford outfit.

Summarising the content up ahead, a whole series of stories include updates on Dean Henderson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, David De Gea, Toby Alderweireld, a Serie A star and some more.

So without any further ado – let us begin!

#5 Sheringham and Milinkovic-Savic speak

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Teddy Sheringham believes that the Old Trafford outfit have way too many superstars in the team. When asked about whether Mourinho’s team misses a superstar player like Harry, he implied that while they might miss an x-factor, they have too many star players who are playing as a group of individuals rather than a team.

Sheringham told BetStars: “They did just spend £70-80m on Lukaku so that's a bit harsh.'' 

“They're missing the x-factor. They've got a lot of fantastic players and probably too many if I'm being honest.''

“If you had half the players they've got, you'd work with them as a team rather than being a group of individuals.''

“You hope they aren't just buying expensive players for the sake of it. Jose would say differently.''

“There's clearly something missing. They're used to winning things and they need to get back to it.”

Meanwhile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is wanted by Manchester United, has stated that he will have to live with rumours linking him out Lazio throughout the period of the World Cup. He also added that he will only make a decision about his future after the World Cup ends.

"I am trying to remain concentrated, even though every day I read something new about me," Manchester Evening News quoted him as saying.

"Obviously, I feel pressure on me and know that I’ll have to live with this situation throughout the World Cup. It’s the same pressure as when I play for Lazio, so I am accustomed to it.''

"I will decide where to continue my career after the World Cup. There’s a very good atmosphere among the squad and it feels like I’ve been here for years. I can’t wait to start the tournament."

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea Kylian Mbappe Manchester United Transfer News
Man United transfer news: £60 million goalkeeper could...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos knows what De Gea...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reach an agreement with De Gea, Paul Pogba's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid launch a €200 million bid for Kylian Mbappe,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: €100 million superstar...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Madrid set huge asking...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United set condition for David de...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want Samuel Umtiti, Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Man Utd star wants to join...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us