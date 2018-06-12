Manchester United transfer news: United make massive bid for Mbappe, De Gea + €100 million for Real Madrid star and more – June 12, 2018

a whole series of stories include updates on Dean Henderson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, David De Gea, Toby Alderweireld, a Serie A star and some more.

#5 Sheringham and Milinkovic-Savic speak

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Teddy Sheringham believes that the Old Trafford outfit have way too many superstars in the team. When asked about whether Mourinho’s team misses a superstar player like Harry, he implied that while they might miss an x-factor, they have too many star players who are playing as a group of individuals rather than a team.

Sheringham told BetStars: “They did just spend £70-80m on Lukaku so that's a bit harsh.''

“They're missing the x-factor. They've got a lot of fantastic players and probably too many if I'm being honest.''

“If you had half the players they've got, you'd work with them as a team rather than being a group of individuals.''

“You hope they aren't just buying expensive players for the sake of it. Jose would say differently.''

“There's clearly something missing. They're used to winning things and they need to get back to it.”

Meanwhile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is wanted by Manchester United, has stated that he will have to live with rumours linking him out Lazio throughout the period of the World Cup. He also added that he will only make a decision about his future after the World Cup ends.

"I am trying to remain concentrated, even though every day I read something new about me," Manchester Evening News quoted him as saying.

"Obviously, I feel pressure on me and know that I’ll have to live with this situation throughout the World Cup. It’s the same pressure as when I play for Lazio, so I am accustomed to it.''

"I will decide where to continue my career after the World Cup. There’s a very good atmosphere among the squad and it feels like I’ve been here for years. I can’t wait to start the tournament."