Manchester United transfer news: United willing to trigger €150 million release clause to sign midfield genius and more - September 16, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.37K   //    16 Sep 2018, 20:01 IST

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Mourinho could have reinforcements

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! They say that time and tide wait for none. This saying applies to the creators of the rumour mill as nothing in the world stops them.

The window might have a finite time limit but the stories surrounding it are apparently timeless, eternal. As we hover past September, we already have rumours about the January transfer window for Manchester United.

And we will get to them right now…

#5 Jose Mourinho and Pogba

The relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba seems like one where one partner doesn’t believe that the other is committed enough to the cause and doesn’t have any hesitation to point it out – even in public.

Meanwhile, the other partner doesn’t take it too kindly and is perhaps looking for a way out of it. Well, in this analogy, the former is Jose Mourinho and the latter is Paul Pogba – obviously.

However, the Portuguese isn’t aware whether the Frenchman’s desire to leave is true or not. Raiola, it has been hinted, wants to push his client out of the club but Mourinho doesn’t know much about it and wants Raiola to reveal it to him in person or television.

“I don’t know if that is true,” he said.

“I also need the agent to tell me – or tell you in a way that I can see.

“If I watch Mr. Raiola on the screen saying the players wants to leave, and that he is organising a way for him to try to leave or so on, then I will believe.”

The former Real Madrid manager also added the recently-crowned World Cup-winner didn’t inform him of his supposed desire of leaving the Theatre of Dreams, making it an obligation for the former Inter boss to conclude that the former Juventus man wants to stay. 

“Paul came back after the World Cup. He never told me he wants to leave. If he doesn’t tell me he wants to leave, it’s because he wants to stay. That’s my conclusion, no?”

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Antoine Griezmann Saul Niguez Manchester United Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
