Manchester United transfer news: United want £162m Real Madrid superstar, £77m Frenchman emerges as shock target, and more - 20th December 2018

Lucas Hernandez has emerged as a shock target for the Red Devils

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

With Ole Gunnar Solksjaer being appointed as the Red Devils boss for the remainder of the season, United are set to mount a fresh challenge to secure a Champions League qualification for the next season.

And, as reflected in the transfer stories for the day, the Norwegian will have the backing of the board in the January transfer window - something Jose Mourinho was deprived of.

That being said, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Andreas Pereira looking for January exit

Brazilian youngster Andreas Pereira is said to be looking for a January exit given the lack of playing time at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old has started only twice for United this season.

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres has confirmed his intentions to bring the player back to his home country. According to him, Pereira's father wants him to play at Santos at least for a year.

Speaking to A Tribuna, Peres said,

"He is a player that interests us a lot. He is a santista and wants to play for Santos."

"The family is trying. His father wants to see him at Santos for at least a year. ‘The problem is that Manchester are playing hard. We know the end of the contract is in the middle of the year, but we want the player now."

"With his father, I’ve been speaking, but we have not yet entered into the details of values."

Pereira may get more chances with Solksjaer in the hot seat at Old Trafford, but should he continue being restricted to fringes, the Brazilian will definitely seek a move away from Old Trafford.

#2 Manchester United want Lucas Hernandez

Defensive reinforcement remains the highest priority at Manchester United, irrespective of the managerial change they have recently undergone through. Mourinho was vocal about his wishes to sign a world-class defender, the benefits of which will now be enjoyed by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

According to Spanish outlet, OK Diario via Express, Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez could be set to become the first winter signing at Old Trafford.

United will have to shell out £77m for the Frenchman, who has also been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

#3 Manchester United want Gareth Bale next summer

According to OK Diario via Express, Manchester United are ready to break the bank to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale next summer. Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed that the Red Devils are ready to splash £162m to snap up the 29-year-old.

United had also tried to sign the Welshman for £135m at the start of the season, only to see him stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Confirming Real Madrid's intentions to let go of Bale, Inda said,

"Bale will be sold next season, it's a decision that's been made. They would sell it for €180m (£162m), it's their starting price."

“They want to sign a centre-back, a left-back, a midfielder and two players in attack.”

