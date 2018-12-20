×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United transfer news: United want £162m Real Madrid superstar, £77m Frenchman emerges as shock target, and more - 20th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Feature
358   //    20 Dec 2018, 21:16 IST

Lucas Hernandez has emerged as a shock target for the Red Devils
Lucas Hernandez has emerged as a shock target for the Red Devils

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

With Ole Gunnar Solksjaer being appointed as the Red Devils boss for the remainder of the season, United are set to mount a fresh challenge to secure a Champions League qualification for the next season.

And, as reflected in the transfer stories for the day, the Norwegian will have the backing of the board in the January transfer window - something Jose Mourinho was deprived of.

That being said, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Andreas Pereira looking for January exit

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Brazilian youngster Andreas Pereira is said to be looking for a January exit given the lack of playing time at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old has started only twice for United this season.

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres has confirmed his intentions to bring the player back to his home country. According to him, Pereira's father wants him to play at Santos at least for a year.

Speaking to A Tribuna, Peres said,

"He is a player that interests us a lot. He is a santista and wants to play for Santos."
Advertisement
"The family is trying. His father wants to see him at Santos for at least a year. ‘The problem is that Manchester are playing hard. We know the end of the contract is in the middle of the year, but we want the player now."
"With his father, I’ve been speaking, but we have not yet entered into the details of values."

Pereira may get more chances with Solksjaer in the hot seat at Old Trafford, but should he continue being restricted to fringes, the Brazilian will definitely seek a move away from Old Trafford.

#2 Manchester United want Lucas Hernandez

Club Atletico de Madrid Training Session and Press Conference
Club Atletico de Madrid Training Session and Press Conference

Defensive reinforcement remains the highest priority at Manchester United, irrespective of the managerial change they have recently undergone through. Mourinho was vocal about his wishes to sign a world-class defender, the benefits of which will now be enjoyed by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

According to Spanish outlet, OK Diario via Express, Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez could be set to become the first winter signing at Old Trafford. 

United will have to shell out £77m for the Frenchman, who has also been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

#3 Manchester United want Gareth Bale next summer

Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

According to OK Diario via Express, Manchester United are ready to break the bank to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale next summer. Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed that the Red Devils are ready to splash £162m to snap up the 29-year-old.

United had also tried to sign the Welshman for £135m at the start of the season, only to see him stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Confirming Real Madrid's intentions to let go of Bale, Inda said,

"Bale will be sold next season, it's a decision that's been made. They would sell it for €180m (£162m), it's their starting price."

“They want to sign a centre-back, a left-back, a midfielder and two players in attack.”

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Lucas Hernández EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
Real Madrid and Chelsea to pull off stunning swap deal,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Woodward wants £75m Real...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Update from Klopp,...
RELATED STORY
Juventus eye Real Madrid star and contact Premier League...
RELATED STORY
€150 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement set to join...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United attempt to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar offered to Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want Belgian midfielder, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United signed...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us