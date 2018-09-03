Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer news: United willing to spend €200 million to buy superstar, De Gea to sign new contract and more - September 3, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Sep 2018, 20:09 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Mourinho wants superstar

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Interestingly, today is a bit of an active day for the Old Trafford outfit in the transfer rumour market since there are quite a few stories related to them.

Even though a lot of time is left for the year's end, January rumours are already making their way into the mill. And it makes sense because in January, you have to be on your toes with your transfer targets.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 David de Gea's contractual situation

David de Gea has been the most consistent player for Manchester United for the last few years. While the other players have had their ups and downs, De Gea has saved them countless times in the past.

As a result, it is only understandable that the Red Devils see him as the most essential cog of their team, which is why they didn’t want to let him go to Real Madrid in 2015 and, thankfully for them, the move failed right at the very last moment.

And now, with the Real Madrid door completely closed with the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, De Gea is reportedly set to sign a deal with the Old Trafford outfit that would see him stay at the club for a considerably long time.

Mourinho, however, said that he doesn’t take part in the negotiating process – worth noting that De Gea reportedly wants £350,000-per-week – as he would be a bad negotiator.

His reasoning was that he would bow down to the demands made by the player, which is quite believable when it comes to De Gea as the Portuguese is a huge admirer of the Spanish shot-stopper.

"I don't belong in the process of discussing deals with the players and negotiations with agents," he said.

"I never did that, it's something that I don't even like to do.

"I would be a bad negotiator; I would give everything to the players. So I don't belong to that."

The report adds that United want to pay him £200,000-a-week, which is way less than what the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper wants.

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
