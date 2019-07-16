×
Manchester United Transfer News: Victor Lindelof insists that he is happy at Man United amid Barcelona rumors

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
157   //    16 Jul 2019, 16:37 IST

Victor Lindelof has asserted that he is happy at Manchester United.
Victor Lindelof has asserted that he is happy at Manchester United.

What's the story?

Victor Lindelof has quashed rumors linking him to Barcelona this summer. The Sweden international has insisted that he is happy at Manchester United and is eager for the new season to begin at Old Trafford.

In case you missed it...

Lindelof was signed under United's previous trainer Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £30.7m. The 24-year-old endured a tough start to his career in England, struggling to cope with long balls projected towards towering strikers.

After an average debut season, Lindelof enhanced his aerial prowess and was United's best central defender last season. His performance in both the Champions League group stage games against Juventus was borderline world-class.

In his 30 Premier League games in the 2018/19 campaign, Lindelof managed 118 clearances, 147 recoveries, and close to 50 passes per outing. Soon, his impactful performances for United caught the eye of Barcelona as they target a central defender after missing out on Matthijs De Ligt.

The defender's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, confirmed interest from Europe's top side amid reports linking his client to Barcelona. His comments read as follows-

"Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club but leaving United depends on the English club”

The heart of the matter...

Victor Lindelof, alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, were present today to address the media ahead of United's pre-season clash with Leeds United on Wednesday. During the press conference, the Swedish centre-back quashed all the rumors of his Old Trafford exit by saying,

I'm very, very happy to be a Manchester United player and I'm really looking forward to this season to start and very happy here,”.
“That's my answer to that."
“I always felt like a Manchester United player but last season was a better season for me, I performed better than I did in my first, pretty."
“I'm happy that people think that [he's the best central defender at the club],"
“I'm just trying to do my best every day and that's what I work hard for every day to help the team and the club, so yeah.”

What's next?

Lindelof's commital to United is a positive sign for Solskjaer and aids his attempts to form a formidable defensive partnership at Old Trafford, with the club reportedly in talks with Leicester City for Harry Maguire.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona Victor Lindelof Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
