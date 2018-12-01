×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Manchester United transfer news: Woodward wants £75m Real Madrid star, Bid rejected for €103m defender and more - 1 December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
1.86K   //    01 Dec 2018, 21:16 IST

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Jose Mourinho has surprisingly revealed that United won't be signing more than one player in the upcoming window, but that hasn't stopped the club from being linked with a host of big stars.

On that note, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned about Manchester United today.

#1 Ivan Perisic reveals Manchester United rejection

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

Inter Milan superstar Ivan Perisic has confirmed that Manchester United had offered him an escape route from San Siro in 2017. However, the Croat decided to remain at Inter, citing Luciano Spalltti as one of the major reasons behind his decision to stay put.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, he said:

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table – I was really close to leaving Inter."

“When Luciano Spalletti arrived [in June 2017], he showed tremendous desire to keep me in the team and made it clear he didn’t want to lose me. That was very encouraging, and I haven’t regretted my decision to stay at Inter. In football, small details in these situations are key."

“Admiration from a coach like Mourinho is definitely something that flattered me. It’s confirmation of hard work and good performances. When you’re praised by a guy like Mourinho – the manager of a huge club like Man United – it’s difficult not to think about such an offer. I’m glad he has a high opinion of me. These things motivate me to work and train hard, to achieve the best performances."

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Raphael Varane Ivan Perisic EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
Manchester United transfer roundup: United attempt to...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants to follow Ronaldo to Juventus,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United to splash £80m...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star rejects Man United move after...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's €150m Cristiano Ronaldo replacement to join...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: United star eyeing Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid and...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona and Juventus to battle it out for PSG and Real...
RELATED STORY
Juventus eye Real Madrid star and contact Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us