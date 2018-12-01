Manchester United transfer news: Woodward wants £75m Real Madrid star, Bid rejected for €103m defender and more - 1 December 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.86K // 01 Dec 2018, 21:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Jose Mourinho has surprisingly revealed that United won't be signing more than one player in the upcoming window, but that hasn't stopped the club from being linked with a host of big stars.

On that note, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned about Manchester United today.

#1 Ivan Perisic reveals Manchester United rejection

Inter Milan superstar Ivan Perisic has confirmed that Manchester United had offered him an escape route from San Siro in 2017. However, the Croat decided to remain at Inter, citing Luciano Spalltti as one of the major reasons behind his decision to stay put.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, he said:

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table – I was really close to leaving Inter."

“When Luciano Spalletti arrived [in June 2017], he showed tremendous desire to keep me in the team and made it clear he didn’t want to lose me. That was very encouraging, and I haven’t regretted my decision to stay at Inter. In football, small details in these situations are key."

“Admiration from a coach like Mourinho is definitely something that flattered me. It’s confirmation of hard work and good performances. When you’re praised by a guy like Mourinho – the manager of a huge club like Man United – it’s difficult not to think about such an offer. I’m glad he has a high opinion of me. These things motivate me to work and train hard, to achieve the best performances."

1 / 3 NEXT