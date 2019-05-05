Manchester United transfer reports: Solskjaer to target 9 players this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly finalized on his 9 transfer targets this summer

What's the rumour?

Manchester United has reportedly finalized on the nine players they want this summer. The club could be in for a clear-out this summer and we could see a number of new players at the club next season.

In case you didn't know...

It is a well-known fact that Manchester United is no longer the club it used to be. The Old Trafford team has struggled this season and are in currently in danger of missing out on Champions League Football next season.

A major reason for this has been the inefficiency of the current set of players to make an impact on the outcome of the game. All departments of the team have struggled and hence, the club could look to sign a number of players in the upcoming transfer window in what could be a massive overhaul at the club.

The heart of the matter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided on the nine players he wants to sign this summer. The list comprises of English teenager Jadon Sancho, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Belgium's Youri Tielemans, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, Benefica sensation Joao Felix, and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.

As expected, Manchester United have narrowed down their targets in defense, midfield and in the attack. While Varane, Koulibaly and Wan-Bissaka will be expected to tighten Manchester United's defense, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix will look to bring a lease of fresh air to Manchester United's attack. The struggling midfield also needs replacements and reinforcements and the club has selected its targets accordingly.

Rumour probability: 5/10

While it is certain that Manchester United will have a very busy transfer window, it is not likely that they will get all the players on the list above. Jadon Sancho, perhaps, will be the major target even though Dortmund may refuse to sell. On the other side of the spectrum, Raphael Varane is quite unlikely to make the move to England. He's happy at Spain, and Madrid will be very unwilling to let go of him.

Wan-Bissaka has been linked to both Manchester heavyweights, and City money may be too good for Crystal Palace to turn down, while Tielemans could move to either Chelsea or Arsenal, both of whom have reportedly shown interest.

What's next?

Manchester United now have slim chances of making it to the top 4 and will depend on the results of other matches to help them secure Champions League Football next season.

However, Manchester United must win their remaining matches in the Premier League to give them their best chances.