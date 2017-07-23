Manchester United transfer round-up: Final verdict on De Gea to Real, Verratti deal in danger and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 23 Jul 2017, 15:58 IST

Mourinho says NO to De Gea transfer

De Gea, to his credit, has never hinted towards an exit

Manchester United fans took a sigh of relief earlier today when manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that keeper David De Gea will not be sold to Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking ahead of United's game against Real Madrid, Mourinho cited last year's transfer saga and said: "I can guarantee he is not going this season.

"The club was closed, but when a player has a desire to go, I don't stop them. So, we opened it and they [Real] decided to close."

De Gea, to his credit, has never hinted towards an exit from the club and has happily honoured his contract. United can now focus on their key summer targets and look to sign a winger and defensive midfielder before the start of 2017/18 season.

United put Verratti deal on hold for now

PSG playing hardball over Verratti's transfer

Manchester United are in constant talks with PSG over Marco Verratti's transfer this summer but PSG's demand for Anthony Martial has put the deal on hold for now.

According to Calciomercato, United are in no hurry to sell or loan Martial this summer and could back out from the deal if PSG persist with their cash + player demands.

United's decision to not sell Martial has seen them lose out on Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and same could happen with Verratti unless Ed Woodward can convince the Ligue 1 side to accept United's £50million bid.

Despite PSG playing hardball over Verratti's transfer, United are quietly confident of signing the player after the Italian midfielder recently appointed Mino Raiola as his agent.

Raiola has been the mastermind behind the recent transfers of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku to Man United and Ed Woodward is hopeful of signing Verratti as well before 31st August.

Abramovich gives green light to Matic

Matic played a key role in Mourinho's title win in 2014-15

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has allowed Nemanja Matic to join Manchester United this summer if the Red Devils offer as much as £50million for the midfielder.

According to Daily Mail, Matic reached out to Abramovich after the club decided to not enter any negotiation with Man United following the Romelu Lukaku transfer saga earlier this summer.

The Serbian is very keen to work with Jose Mourinho once again and has apparently got the green light from Abramovich himself.

United's failure to sign Fabinho and Eric Dier could force Mourinho into signing Matic to provide the much-needed cover for the likes of Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to dominate the play from midfield.