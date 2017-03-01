Manchester United transfer round-up: Lindelof move agreed, Koeman wants Rooney, De Vrij and more

Kevin Malcuit, a real option for Jose Mourinho?

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 01 Mar 2017, 18:26 IST

Victor Lindelof saga coming to an end?

Lindelof deal finally agreed

After weeks of negotiations, Victor Lindelof’s move to Manchester United is now all but complete after Portuguese journal O Jogo covered a story last night stating that The Red Devils have agreed a ‘first buy” option for the Swedish defender.

Lindelof was reportedly very close to joining United in the summer but Benfica’s demands saw the deal called off. However, Jose Mourinho has continued to track Lindelof and according to O Jogo, 22-year-old is now certain to join United barring a major breakdown in talks.

According to Daily Star, Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Lindelof but Pep Guardiola looks certain to lose this transfer battle against his arch nemesis, Jose Mourinho.

Koeman feels Rooney will make Everton stronger

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has opened the doors for Wayne Rooney to return to his boyhood club after a frustrating 2016/17 season at Old Trafford. Rooney has hardly featured for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and has been asked to quit the club if he wants regular playing time.

Rooney was heavily linked with a move to China. However, the United skipper resisted that temptation and is now ready to help his club through a busy end to the season. However, the England international looks likely to quit Old Trafford in the summer and Everton are interested in bringing him to Goodison Park as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Addressing the transfer rumour, Koeman said: “He still has two or three years in front of him to play at the highest level. What will happen at the end of the season, I do not know? In my opinion, he's one of the players who can make Everton stronger that they are now."

De Vrij desperate for United move

De Vrij: A real target for Mourinho?

Stefan De Vrij has once again emerged as a priority defensive target for Manchester United after the player has turned down the new contract offer from Serie A side Lazio. According to Calciomercato, De Vrij was very close to leaving Lazio last summer but was convinced by his agent to stay put and sign the new deal.

However, since then Lazio have stalled the contract talks and player’s camp are not happy with the offers put on the table. United are trying to sign a dependable central defender to partner Eric Bailly with names like Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo also linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Calciomercato are certain that De Vrij is hopeful of a bid from Manchester United and is keen to work under Jose Mourinho. Reported transfer fee for the 25-year-old is expected to be in excess of €30million.

St. Etienne's Malcuit a target for Mourinho

Manchester United scouts are closely following St Etienne full-back Kevin Malcuit and are expected to submit a bid at the end of the current season, amidst the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian.

According to Sportskeeda’s exclusive sources, Malcuit impressed Jose Mourinho during their Europa League round of 32 clash last month and the Portguese manager has asked his scouts to keep a track on the player for rest of the season. West Ham are also linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who is valued around €10million.