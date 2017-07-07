Manchester United transfer round-up: Lukaku medical completed, Bale's asking price revealed and more

All the transfer action in and around Manchester United as Jose Mourinho looks to revive Old Trafford.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 07 Jul 2017, 12:32 IST

Romelu Lukaku looks set to swap the blue fo Everton for the red of Manchester United

Lukaku snubs Koeman and agrees to join United

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been given permission to extend his stay in the United States and complete his shock move to Manchester United. According to The Guardian’s latest reports, Lukaku is certain to undergo his United medical in next 24 hours and be revealed as a United player before Jose Mourinho’s side flies down to Los Angeles for their pre-season tour.

The report also revealed that Lukaku snubbed several calls from Everton manager Ronald Koeman and is now very close to completing a £75million move to Old Trafford. The Belgian striker was thought to be joining Chelsea after several reports linked him with a £100million switch to Stamford Bridge. However, player’s agent Mino Raiola is believed to have played a key role in convincing United to bid for Lukaku after the Blues delayed in submitting their offer.

Real Madrid name their price for Gareth Bale

Bale could be used to finance Mbappe’s arrival

Manchester United could sign their long-term target Gareth Bale this summer after Real Madrid have put Bale on the transfer market at a whopping price tag of £88million. Spanish radio station Diario Gol understands Florentino Perez is desperate to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer and is willing to let go off Bale to generate funds for Mbappe’s arrival.

AS Monaco are not bringing their £120milion valuation of Mbappe, which has forced Real Madrid’s hands into selling at least 2 of their big-name stars. Cristiano Ronaldo now looks certain to stay at the club and with Alvaro Morata’s move to Man United falling away, Perez can either sell Bale or James Rodriguez to bring Mbappe at Bernabeu this summer.

United are also in line to sign a quality winger this summer with Ivan Perisic, Douglas Costa and Willian being the key targets. With Lukaku certain to join United this summer, Jose Mourinho might sanction a move for Bale to improve the wing play of his team.

Chelsea force United towards Nainggolan and Fabinho

Mourinho’s midfield shuffle continues

With Manchester United highjacking Lukaku’s transfer, Telegraph understands Chelsea will no longer entertain the idea of selling Nemanja Matic to The Red Devils this summer. Mourinho is still looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new season with Matic believed to be penned down as his priority signing.

However, following the Lukaku situation, Guardian have now put Monaco’s Fabinho and Roma’s Radja Nainggolan as United’s only possible midfield targets this summer. Both of them would be available at a price range of £40-50million.

United, however, would need to act quickly as PSG have already made an offer for Fabinho while Inter Milan are in talks to sign Nainggolan this summer and will make a formal bid as early as this week.

Atletico star wants to play in Premier League

Gimenez is as good as they come

The highly talented central defender Jose Gimenez is eying up a possible move to the Premier League this summer after admitting his love for the competitive nature of the league in England. Gimenez is expected to pen down a new contract with Atletico Madrid this summer but it has not stopped him from keeping his options open.

In a recent interview, Gimenez said: "I dream of playing in the Premier League because all of the matches are fairly even. But if Atletico offer me a contract for life, I will stay."

"Atletico taught me a lot from the first day I arrived. I am privileged to be at the club. I am relaxed about the rumours about my future and I always speak with my representatives.”

According to Goal.com, Manchester United and Liverpool are the front-runners to sign the 22-year-old Uruguayan international if he is to quit the Spanish capital this summer.