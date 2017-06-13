Manchester United transfer round-up: Jose Mourinho rejects Fabinho move, Morata deadline revealed and more

All the transfer news and rumours in and around Old Trafford.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 13 Jun 2017, 22:54 IST

Mourinho has reportedly rejected the idea of signing Fabinho in the summer

Fabinho not wanted by Mourinho

Contrary to the latest rumours surrounding Fabinho’s move to Manchester United, Manchester Evening News (MEN) claim that manager Jose Mourinho has rejected the idea of signing the AS Monaco midfielder.

According to MEN, Mourinho has shortlisted Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier as his potential midfield targets and has rebuffed the idea of signing Fabinho, who is also a summer target for Manchester City.

Morata deal to be completed in next 24 hours

Morata is only a few hours away from becoming a Man United player

Manchester United are expected to wrap up a €70 million move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the next 24 hours, according to reports from Cadena Ser. Morata has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with the Red Devils finally tabling a bid for the Spanish striker.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will accept United’s latest bid and Morata is expected to arrive in Manchester for his medical within the next 24 hours. The Spaniard will be Mourinho’s second signing of the season after United announced a deal for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof.

Griezmann to United still a possibility

His new contract is only delaying the inevitable

Antoine Griezmann has agreed a new 4-year extension to his current Atletico Madrid contract which will keep him at the club until 2022. Marca have confirmed that despite agreeing to a new contract, Griezmann’s release clause value has remained the same at £86 million which will be triggered by Manchester United next summer. The French striker was all set to be a part of Jose Mourinho’s squad before Atletico Madrid were imposed with a transfer ban this summer.

According to reputed journalists in Spain, this transfer saga is similar to Luis Suarez’s that culminated in a move to Barcelona where Suarez first extended his Liverpool contract without an increase in his release clause. This resulted in Barcelona signing the Uruguayan for a reported fee of £64 million.

Arsenal close to signing Man United target

Lyon ready to cash in on Lacazette

According to Daily Telegraph’s Jason Burt, Arsenal have been quoted a figure of €55 million for Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette, who was once a target for Manchester United. As per the Daily Telegraph, Lyon are ready to cash in on the French striker.

Lacazette’s move to Atletico Madrid fell through following a transfer ban that was handed to the La Liga side which has now put Arsenal in the driving seat to sign the Frenchman following the news of Olivier Giroud’s summer exit. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is expected to be handed a £200 million war chest to sign marquee players and target a Champions League return next season.