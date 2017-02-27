Manchester United transfer round-up: Mourinho's appeal to fans, huge update on Griezmann and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 27 Feb 2017, 17:15 IST

United fans should urge Zlatan to sign the new deal: Mourinho

After a sublime performance in the EFL Cup final, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged the fans to convince Zlatan Ibrahimovic for signing a contract extension. The 35-year-old striker scored an 87th-minute winning goal against Southampton last night to win the first competitive trophy at Man United.

Mourinho’s decision to sign Zlatan has turned out to be a successful one as the Swedish striker has already scored 26 goals this season. However, there are no certainties of him staying at the club next season.

Serie A club Napoli and a whole host of MLS and Chinese clubs are after Zlatan’s signature and according to reports, the Swede is waiting to see if United qualify for the Champions League next season before committing his future.

Mourinho was asked to comment on Zlatan’s contract situation after the EFL Cup win, to which he replied: “We will believe that he is going to stay with us one more season. I don’t beg for players but if needed I think maybe United fans can go to the door of his house and stay there and stay there all night if needed. I think they will go for sure.”

Griezmann’s brother hints at Man United move

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United for the last couple of months and according to Don Balon, the Atletico Madrid striker has already confessed to his brother about wanting to play at Old Trafford alongside Paul Pogba next season.

Antoine’s brother Theo, who is an ardent United fan sent out a string of tweets during the EFL Cup final on Sunday when Jose Mourinho collected his first major trophy as Red Devils boss. Add to that, there have been cheeky suggestions from the media about Paul Pogba’s subtle hint about Griezmann’s rumoured move to Man United.

Pogba was pictured celebrating United’s EFL cup win last night and in one of the photographs, French midfielder was seen posturing Griezmann’s famous “Hotline Bling’ celebration. Many have taken it as a certain sign of Griezmann joining hands with Pogba next season in a reported £85million transfer.

Ardaiz to snub United for Chelsea

As per the latest reports from The Express, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Uruguay’s prodigal forward Joaquin Ardaiz, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

According to reports, striker’s agent Nick Maytum has put Chelsea in pole position to sign the 18-year-old, who is tipped to do great things in his career. It has been claimed that informal talks have already begun between Chelsea and Ardaiz but they will need to fend off competition from Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon.

Everton to make a move for Fosu-Mensah

Everton are reportedly ready to make a move for Manchester United’s youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Calciomercato claims that Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is a fan of the 19-year-old and has even sent out scouts to track his progress this season.

The Duch Under-21 international has barely featured for Manchester United this season and is getting anxious about his position in the side. Everton signed Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United earlier this season and are hopeful of agreeing on a summer move for Fosu-Mensah as well.

The combative midfielder is capable of playing from the right-back position and has been tipped to be the eventual successor to Michael Carrick in seasons to come. Fosu-Mensah signed a contract extension just a few weeks ago, which ties him with Manchester United until 2020.