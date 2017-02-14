Manchester United transfer round-up: Rashford stalling on new contract, Tottenham confident of signing Martial and more

All the transfer rumours and news from in and around Old Trafford.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 14 Feb 2017, 15:00 IST

Martial has been linked time and again with a move away from Manchester United in recent times

Martial linked with a shock move to Tottenham

In a rather bizarre news circling the British media today, Anthony Martial is being tipped to quit Manchester United and join Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the current season. According to reports from Daily Mirror, Spurs have tracked Martial’s unsettling times at Old Trafford after his recent spat with the manager Jose Mourinho and are ready to make a move in the summer.

The Frenchman has failed to start consecutive games for Jose Mourinho in recent weeks. This has given Daniel Levy enough encouragement to test United’s resolves by submitting a concrete bid for the youngster. Incidentally, Tottenham were one of the teams chasing Martial before Manchester United sign him from AS Monaco back in 2015.

Rashford taking his time in signing a new deal

According to the latest reports from The Times, young striker Marcus Rashford is stalling on a new Manchester United contract. Rashford has become wary of the way Jose Mourinho has used him in recent months and wants to play as the central striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who arrived earlier this summer has played up front on his own and scored 20 goals this season. This has meant that Rashford is being used from either right or left wing. However, the young Englishman wants to be sure of United’s summer transfer plans before penning down the new contract.

Antoine Griezmann is linked with a summer move to Old Trafford which would again limit Rashford’s chances of playing as the main striker.

Mourinho ups interest in Belotti

Belotti has linked with a move to the Premier League time and again

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has emerged as the latest striker target for Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, according to latest reports from Gazzetta delo Sports. Belotti, who has scored 17 league goals this season is also a target for Real Madrid and Arsenal.

United see Belotti as the long-term partner for Antoine Griezmann who is expected to sign for United in a reported €100million deal. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future still an uncertain one, Mourinho wants to sign Belotti, who has a €84million release clause in his contract.

Earlier this week, Sportskeeda’s exclusive sources confirmed a meeting between Real president Florentino Perez and Torino chief Urban Cairo which suggested that Belotti is very close to joining the current Champions League winners.

Fabinho’s father hints at Old Trafford move

Fabinho has been fabulous for Monaco

Fabinho's father claims Manchester United have held talks with the versatile 23-year-old Brazilian, who has been linked with United since 2015 summer transfer window.

Claiming an interest from The Red Devils, Fabinho’s father said: "We have been in talks with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and were approached by Barcelona. We like Manchester United and Mourinho’s work, but we have a soft spot for Manchester City."

Not that’s how you keep your options open.