Manchester United transfer round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for United return, Eric Dier's fee revealed and more

17 Jun 2017

Is a reunion on the cards?

Ronaldo to Man United makes the headlines again

It might be a media-led story but Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United has once again made the headlines after the Portuguese superstar’s sudden decision to quit the Bernabeu this summer. The news was broken by Marca who claim that Ronaldo is unhappy with the way he is treated at the club.

Marca understand that Ronaldo is still in love with the United fans and the way they treat him despite leaving the club almost a decade ago. Although United will be happy to welcome their hero back with open arms, according to the player’s agent Jorge Mendes, they will have to shell out as much as £880 million to even think of signing the Champions League record goal scorer.

Tottenham ready to sell Dier

Man United may be put off by Tottenham’s £50m valuation of Eric Dier

According to reports from Daily Telegraph, Tottenham have quoted a whopping £50 million price tag for Manchester United’s key summer target Eric Dier. Jose Mourinho is keen to sign the England international who he sees as Michael Carrick’s long-term replacement.

According to Telegraph, Ed Woodward and Head of Corporate Development, Matt Judge, have expressed their interest to Tottenham and have been dealt with a £50 million valuation for the 23-year-old.

Daily Mail understands that Mourinho has turned down the possibility of signing Fabinho and Radja Nainggolan in the hopes of sign Dier and will wait until the end of the summer transfer window to get his man.

Dani Alves to help United sign their key target

The Brazilian wants to play in the Premier League before he retires

Tottenham have approached Juventus to possibly sign Dani Alves this summer, according to reports from Calciomercato. Alves is keen to experience the rich culture of English football and wants to play in the Premier League before bidding farewell to his career.

With Alves linked with a move to White Hart Lane, it is only a matter of time before Kyle Walker is sold by the North London club. Despite Manchester City being the favourites to sign him, Manchester United have also expressed a keen interest in the English full-back.

With Fabinho’s deal now dead, Jose Mourinho is keen to add a right-back to his squad to give competition to Antonio Valencia. Walker is likely to exit Spurs this summer following a bust-up with his manager Mauricio Pochettino and is valued in the region of £30-35 million.

Man United to complete second transfer from Benfica

Talisca managed 13 goals and 2 assists last season

Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca has sparked fresh rumours of him joining Manchester United this summer after claiming that “Mourinho loves him”. The news has been confirmed by Portuguese Journal A Bola, who claim that Talisca, who has a £20 million buy-out clause, will definitely join United this season.

Talisca did very little to shoot down the reports during his recent interview with Globoesporte where he said: “It’s a question that I cannot answer… But it’s a love that exists, I will not lie. But it does not depend on me alone, it depends on Benfica and my agents who are dealing with the situation.

“Soon, there will be the news. It’s something that all players want [a move to Manchester United]. I had a good season and, as I said, his love is old and I like his work as well. I hope everything works out.”

Manchester United recently signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica in a reported £29.2 million deal and are now eying Talisca as their next summer signing.