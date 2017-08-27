Manchester United transfer round-up: Sanches asks Bayern to sell him, Mourinho's controversial statement and more

All the transfer rumours surrounding Manchester United.

Jose wants his fourth signing

Mourinho comments on his fourth summer signing

Jose Mourinho has not left any opportunity go begging to put pressure on the Manchester United hierarchy to hand him the fourth and final summer signing this season.

Jose was at it again following the 2-0 win over Leicester City when he said, “Everyone knows I would like a fourth player and I cannot hide that because I had that in my mind. But I am happy if I am not going to have that and I don’t think I am going to have that.

“I was the first to tell my board not to feel any kind of pressure from me in that respect. Probably next summer, I will have to try and get a player from a position I think can make us stronger.”

By now all our readers must be aware that United are chasing a winger this summer with names like Gareth Bale, Ivan Perisic, Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Lemar and others linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, with the market throwing unexpected results this summer, all the clubs have managed to keep hold of their best players and frustrate Manchester United in their attempts to sign a wideman this summer.

Sanches puts Man United on alert

Sanches forced himself out of the matchday squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches openly requested manager Carlo Ancelotti to omit him from the matchday squad for their league game against Werder Bremen this weekend, report The Sun.

A Bayern official released a statement after the match which read, “He asked the manager not to be included today, so he could think more about his future, and Ancelotti accepted."

Sanches is still struggling to find clarity over his future after his reported transfer to AC Milan was blocked by the Bundesliga club.

Currently Manchester United and Chelsea are still interested in the player and The Sun believes the Portuguese midfielder will make his move to Premier League before the end of summer transfer window.

Valencia closing on Pereira

Mourinho has not assured Pereira first team action this season

According to the latest reports from Marca, Valencia chief Peter Lim has traveled to Manchester to wrap up a deal for Manchester United's promising winger Andreas Pereira.

According to the British media, Jose Mourinho was against this transfer until last week, however, his close relationship with Peter Lim has seen a shift in stance where the United manager is now in agreement to send the player out on loan for rest of the season.

Mourinho has not guaranteed Pereira first team action after the player was not part of United's three Premier League wins so far this season further hinting his Old Trafford exit this summer.