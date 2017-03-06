Manchester United transfer round-up: Shaw-Dier swap deal, Rudiger wants United move and more

Jose Mourinho is looking to sign 2-3 world class players to mount a challenge for the Premier League next season.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Rumours 06 Mar 2017, 15:48 IST

Shaw has featured only eight times in the league this season

Mourinho eying Shaw-Dier swap deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has shortlisted Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier as his priority summer signing and a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick. Although the 35-year-old English midfielder is due to sign a contract extension, Mourinho wants to bring Dier next season to ease him into the starting XI for the coming seasons.

However, according to Sportskeeda’s sources, United may have to let go of Luke Shaw to sign Dier. Mourinho is not entirely convinced with Shaw’s progression this season.

The English left-back is also frustrated at the lack opportunities and would be happy to reunite with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane. It has been suggested that United expect to close the deal with an offer of £15million plus Luke Shaw in the summer.

Griezmann asked not to join United

Griezmann’s signing could break the transfer record

Former Arsenal great Robert Pires has advised Antoine Griezmann against joining Manchester United and instead wants him to see in an Arsenal shirt next season. The Atletico Madrid hitman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford next season with Paul Pogba expected to play an important role in his transfer.

However, in a rather hopeful statement, Pires was quoted saying, "I think it is just speculation for now that Griezmann is joining Manchester United, just rumours. Why could we not see him at Arsenal?

"I think he has a good profile for Arsenal. I think he can learn a lot from [Arsene] Wenger, with [Mesut] Ozil, Alexis [Sanchez], [Santi] Cazorla. Fingers crossed. You have to buy good players for the fans and you have to spend a lot of money. This is the new football."

Rudiger sparks a potential move to United

Rudiger currently plays with Italian club AS Roma

As per the latest reports from Daily Mail, AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has become desperate to quit Serie A and move to the Premier League next season. The German defender’s desperation has seen him fall out with his teammates and he is now certain to quit Stadio Olimpico this summer.

This has put the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United on alert, who have tracked the German international star for the last 12 months.

According to Metro, Roma will not stand in Rudiger’s way and will demand around £30million for the highly-rated German who can also play at right-back.

Mata ready to extend his contract

Juan Mata has impressed for Manchester United this season

Juan Mata is ready to stay with Manchester United and sign a new contract after impressing his current manager and one-time nemesis, Jose Mourinho. The Daily Star understands that Mata has recently bought a Spanish restaurant in Manchester and looks set to stay in the city for some time.

Mata has 16 months remaining on his contract and a new contract is expected to see him at Old Trafford until the end of 2021.

The Spaniard has been an integral part of United’s side since his arrival from Chelsea and by extending his contract, he will continue to be an option for Jose Mourinho as Portuguese manager looks set to sign 2-3 world class players next season and make the club a real contender for the league title next season.